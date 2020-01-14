EventCamp Announces Tickets for East and West Coast Conferences Now Available

CONCORD, Mass., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based event sales and management platform, announced today that EventCamp , their fourth-annual conference for restaurant and hotel sales and event professionals, will for the first time feature an East Coast as well as West Coast conference. New for this year, the West Coast conference will be held at Area 15 in Las Vegas on April 14, with the East Coast conference to follow at the DREAM Downtown Hotel in New York on April 28. Tickets, or "Camping Passes," for both the East Coast and West Coast conferences are available now.

As the only conference of its kind, EventCamp gathers sales and event professionals to discuss the thriving areas of private dining and events for restaurants, hotels and unique venues. Educational sessions from industry leaders and subject matter experts offer attendees the exclusive opportunity to learn about innovations that help them to increase sales, stay on top of trends, work smarter using technology and data, and grow their businesses.

"We are thrilled to be hosting our fourth consecutive EventCamp, and our first bi-coastal EventCamp conferences," stated Jonathan Morse, co-founder and CEO of Tripleseat. "This event is a great opportunity for Tripleseat to engage an entire community of sales and event professionals to network and share best practices. Every year the entire team looks forward to hearing from our speaker's industry expertise, and we are eager to announce the incredible lineup we have in store for this coming year."

Sales and event managers in the restaurant and hospitality industries can expect to be provided with new techniques for event management, as well as information on the latest technologies and trends to better their business and create memorable events. EventCamp covers practical subjects to equip professionals from restaurants, hotels, and other venues with insights on how to bring their business to the next level.

"Camping Passes" for EventCamp East and West 2020 are now available. For more information on this year's events or to register, please visit: http://tripleseateventcamp.com .

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a sales and event management platform that helps restaurants, hotels, and unique venues streamline the planning process and increase event sales. Tripleseat was founded in 2008 by Jonathan Morse and Kevin Zink. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 4 million events and captured $10 billion in event leads. More than 63,000 restaurant and hotel event and sales managers use Tripleseat every day to book and manage the perfect events for their customers. Most recently, Tripleseat ranked 392 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500, won Bronze in the Stevie® Awards for Great Employers and Bronze Stevie® Award in the 16th annual International Business Awards for Company of the Year for Hospitality & Leisure – Medium-size. In addition, the company was listed among the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies for the second year, named a finalist in Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2019 and a recipient of the Boston Business Journal's 2019 Best Places to Work award. To learn more about the company, or if you'd like to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

