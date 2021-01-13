eventcore Announces Hire of Chris Emerson as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

SEATTLE, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eventcore, an industry leader in enterprise-class event management solutions, has announced that industry sales veteran, Chris Emerson, has joined as eventcore's Vice President of Sales and Marketing. This new hire comes as a signal of eventcore's confidence in the resurgence of the events industry as the unique challenges of 2020 transition into the new year.

Emerson brings over 16 years of events industry sales and leadership experience to eventcore. Prior to joining the team, Emerson gained expertise driving dynamic enterprise sales, as well as growing and leading high-performance sales teams at organizations including Certain, Inc, Lanyon Solutions, and Cvent, where he served most recently as Regional Director of Enterprise Solutions.

"Chris is an outstanding addition to the eventcore team, bringing a deep blend of industry knowledge and a long history of sales success and channel experience," said Mark Johnson, President and CEO of eventcore. "As our industry emerges from a challenging year, eventcore continues to grow rapidly, focusing on expansion in the United States, Europe and APAC, and Chris' sales leadership and strong background in sales execution will accelerate eventcore's growth. We know he has what it takes to deliver both client success and top-line growth. We're thrilled to have him onboard."

Emerson's responsibilities will encompass sales team leadership, accelerating eventcore's revenue by expanding eventcore's presence in new verticals and geographies, development of new channel partnerships, and contributing to the company's marketing and business strategies.

"I am honored to join the eventcore team and help to build on the solid foundation developed over the last decade," Emerson said. "eventcore is perfectly positioned to help its clients digitally transform the role that events play in their business, driving superlative customer and attendee experiences and competing in the modern digital marketplace."

As a sign of its continued growth and perseverance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, eventcore is providing the registration platform for the first all-digital Consumer Electronics Show (CES), one of the world's largest and most influential tech events, which is being held January 11-14.

