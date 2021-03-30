eventcore Announces Hire of Tim Schmanski as Vice President of Product and Alliances

SEATTLE, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eventcore, an industry leader in enterprise-class event management solutions, has announced that industry veteran, Tim Schmanski, has joined as eventcore's Vice President of Product and Alliances.

The new hire comes as the global events industry has started to reemerge, following a challenging year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with many event organizers beginning to strategize the best solutions for their events in the months and years ahead.

Schmanski brings over 25 years of events industry technology innovation and product leadership experience to eventcore. Prior to joining the team, Schmanski gained expertise building industry-transforming events technology and automation solutions while working cross-functionally with enterprise sales, implementation and product teams at multiple organizations including WingateWeb, Active Network and Certain, Inc. where he served most recently as the Chief Solutions Architect.

"Tim's unique background of sales and technical expertise has provided him the ability to be the voice of the customer, which is crucial in the events industry and his position in particular," said Adrien Petersen, Chief Technology Officer of eventcore. "Given his proven track record, we know he will have a primary seat at the table as our product evolves and broadens in its next phases, and we are thrilled to have him onboard."

In his unique role with eventcore, Schmanski's will oversee two key areas: alliance relationships to include both technical and agency partners, as well as overseeing eventcore's product roadmap drawing on his vast experience in engineering and solutions architecture.

"As companies begin to bring in-person events back into their schedules, we know that all of the proper pieces need to be in place to ensure that the event management solutions behind them exceed expectations," Schmanski said. "I look forward to helping eventcore build a state-of-the-art new ecosystem for events moving forward, and am truly excited to be a part of this amazing team."

Earlier this year, eventcore provided the registration platform for the first all-digital Consumer Electronics Show (CES), one of the world's largest and most influential tech events, which took advantage of its exceptional user experience, uncompromising data handling and security, and client support that goes far beyond IT.

About eventcore:

The Seattle-based eventcore provides highly customized technical solutions and professional services for event registration and platform tools. eventcore helps clients achieve success through its suite of enterprise-level solutions that form the technical foundation of premier events designed to make an impact. For more information, visit the company online: eventcore.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kyle Wall, The Fearey Group for eventcore

(570) 575-3405, [email protected]

SOURCE eventcore

Related Links

http://www.eventcore.com

