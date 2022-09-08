EVENTGROOVE'S NEW "RAFFLE FOR SUCCESS" EBOOK REVEALS DATA-BACKED INSIGHTS AND STRATEGIES FOR NONPROFITS RUNNING IN-PERSON AND VIRTUAL FUNDRAISERS

Eventgroove analyzed platform data and drew on its over twenty years of business to identify the factors that make successful raffles for nonprofits.

BOZEMAN, Mont., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventgroove, whose fully integrated, all-in-one event, fundraising, and e-commerce platform helps customers execute wildly successful climate-friendly events and fundraisers, today announced the launch of "Raffle for Success: Insights and Strategies for Successful In-Person, Virtual, or Hybrid Fundraisers."

As part of a new content initiative to share key histories from within Eventgroove's platform as well as recent customer results, Eventgroove gathered advice from the company's most successful raffle organizers and drew insights from nonprofit industry experts. Nonprofit organizers who aim to optimize their fundraising efforts will gain valuable, fact-based information on hosting in-person, virtual, and hybrid raffles.

New "Raffle for Success" eBook with data-backed insights & strategies for running in-person + virtual fundraisers. Tweet this

This eBook is the first and only of its kind, providing fundraising organizers with examples, best practices, and resources that will help maximize their fundraising efforts. Topics covered include:

Which raffle format (online, in-person, or hybrid) is the most successful

How to price your raffle tickets

Assessing the optimal length of a raffle/fundraising campaign

Whether a raffle is stronger on its own or paired with other fundraisers

The efficacy of other fundraiser campaign types, such as sweepstakes

Rules, guidelines, and best practices on how to run a raffle in the US and the UK

Coordinated with this eBook release, Eventgroove is also pleased to announce the appointment of Ron Fusco to the role of Vice President of Marketing. Ron brings a wealth of digital marketing expertise to Eventgroove and will be leading all global channel marketing.

"Our team is very excited in getting Ron onboard at Eventgroove. His depth of knowledge on search, social and content marketing will help drive the next evolution of market engagement at Eventgroove," says Lance Trebesch, CEO of Eventgroove.

Ron, who has been working to build this eBook campaign with the Eventgroove team remarks that, "Since 2019, raffle organizers have raised over $1.4 Billion with Eventgroove. Clearly, raffles are an extremely effective way for nonprofit organizations to raise money, so we are thrilled to offer this free resource to nonprofits. Using it, they'll make informed decisions with regards to their raffle campaign fundraising strategy and execution, helping them to earn as much for their cause as possible."

Each year, over 35,000 nonprofits—some of whom contributed valuable insights into what they did to make their raffles such huge earners—count on the Eventgroove platform to host successful fundraisers consistent with their organization's brand and message. The eBook includes comments and recommendations from nonprofit industry experts who also offer their perspectives on the eBook's findings.

"Raffle for Success: Insights and Strategies for Successful In-Person, Virtual, or Hybrid Fundraisers" is available on the Eventgroove website - no registration required.

About Eventgroove

Eventgroove is the premier one-stop integrated events and fundraising platform pioneering a customer-centric, climate-friendly approach to events, fundraising, and ecommerce. From simple event ticketing and donation pages to more complex multi-location events and concurrent fundraising campaigns with an e-commerce storefront, Eventgroove enables its customers to manage, market, and execute events and fundraisers from one place completely under their brand.

Eventgroove serves over 78,000 customers annually across the nonprofit, entertainment, education, sports, faith, civic, and corporate sectors. Eventgroove operates in the US, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom.

CONTACT: Lance Trebesch, [email protected]

SOURCE Eventgroove