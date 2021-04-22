EventHub Closes Pre-Seed Round to Revolutionize Event Sponsorship

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EventHub officially closed their pre-seed round earlier this month as they prepare to scale up customer adoption of their sponsorship platform. The round was led by Pasadena Angels and Emerging Ventures from the LA area as well as Seattle-based Accellius Capital. Also participating in the round was former Patron Technology CRO Brian Arnone, who serves as lead advisor for EventHub.

2020 Virtual TCS New York City Marathon Expo Presented by New Balance EventHub CEO Michael Bleau

The SaaS platform -- which features a sponsor:event matching component and a tool-suite that streamlines partnership management -- added a virtual expo in response to the Covid pandemic. This led to a surge in new customers that included the top 3 marathon expos in the US.

"We're thrilled about the enthusiasm shown for EventHub by such an esteemed group of investors, that led us to close out this round so quickly," said Michael Bleau, CEO. "We look forward to deploying this capital to expand our customer base and deliver a best-in-class solution for growing event sponsorship revenue."

"At the Pasadena Angels, our group has seen great promise in EventHub and the team that Michael has put together," said Chairman Dave de Csepel. "EventHub has really hit upon a great niche, by giving event organizers an easy solution to book and inform sponsors, allowing them to spend their time putting on great events. They are uniquely positioned to change the landscape of marketing sponsorships at all major events."

"I'm excited to have EventHub as a portfolio company for Emerging Ventures Fund I," said David Mandel, Managing Partner. "I look forward to working with Michael Bleau as an investor and board observer, as he and his team grow the business."

"As an early-stage fund, one of our investment themes is the future of work, and Eventhub fits in this in two ways," explained Evan Xie, Founder of Accellius Capital. "Its virtual expo creates spaces for people to do business, and its SaaS automates the sponsorship workflow."

"EventHub offers a compelling technology platform that helps their customers manage sponsors and exhibitors for both live and virtual events, and has the leadership position at this time when the demand for live events is at an all-time high with the vaccine rollout," said Brian Arnone. "They are well positioned to continue their product innovation position and expand into new markets. I look forward to continuing the work with Michael, Jamie and the EventHub team."

About EventHub

EventHub is an event sponsorship platform with a virtual expo, led by industry veterans Michael Bleau and Jamie Nassar . Customers comprise mass participation events such as marathons, festivals, fairs, and expos. Tens of thousands of sponsors use the platform to match with sponsorship inventory, and events streamline partnership management with a best-in-class tool-suite. EventHub's virtual expo enables organizers to deliver digital programming through a virtual venue rich with built-in sponsor assets. Visit https://eventhub.net and follow them online via LinkedIn .

Contact:

Michael Bleau, CEO

EventHub

310-405-9447

[email protected]

https://eventhub.net

SOURCE EventHub