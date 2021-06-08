Eventible Reviews Platform Launched to Bring Transparency to USD 1 Trillion B2B Events Industry

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventible, a unique platform for ranking events, conferences, summits, expos across the world, has already gathered over 2,000 reviews across over 150 business events.

As per a study by the Events Industry Council, the business events industry accounts for over $1 trillion of spending globally. With its trillion-dollar total, the business events industry ranks alongside the consumer electronics industry in terms of size and scope.

In the current economy, user feedback and product reviews have quickly become a staple in the B2B buyer's journey. According to research by Demand Gen Report 30% of buyers turn to review sites as one of the first three resources when researching a purchase decision. Now with the launch of Eventible.com, B2B professionals have access to a new platform that provides real, unbiased experiences of business events.

Eventible.com has been launched with the aim to help business professionals identify and make informed decisions on the key events to attend based on their goals of career growth, networking, learning and development and more. The attendee-speaker-sponsor generated reviews are an ideal framework for aspiring attendees to know how past editions of an annual event have been rated and to choose events that work best for them.

Says Ankush Gupta, Founder of Eventible, "We are all living in a reviews economy, where consumers are used to rating each one of their experiences, be it at restaurants, hotels, airlines, healthcare facilities. Direct feedback has helped many businesses to address customer issues in real time and ensure engagement and retention with a quick response. There's no reason why the trillion dollar B2B events and conferences space will not benefit from such event reviews from different stakeholders like attendees, speakers and sponsors.

Eventible came to life as a result of Ankush's own search for interesting events to attend last year. When he was unable to find a definite way to put together a shortlist of events to attend, he started detailing out what a platform for event reviews would look like.

According to Eventible's lead investor & partner, Kartik Anand, Chairperson of Kings Group Ventures - "What attracted us to this venture was a very simple premise, people trust other people. We look at reviews before making so many key decisions, both for business & pleasure, in our lives every day - and events take up considerable bandwidth in terms of time spent in absorbing the sessions and networking - so why not set yourself up for success and make an informed decision based on reviews of past editions for that particular event."

Key Aims of Eventible:

As an events reviews & ranking platform, Eventible focuses on the below goals to ensure value to multiple stakeholders operating in the B2B events industry.

While attendees are encouraged to share in-depth and detailed reviews of their event experiences, every review has a stringent 7-point quality check – to ensure only genuine reviews are published.

Event discovery is currently very unstructured & in-efficient – With Eventible.com attendees can choose to sign up for category-specific newsletters to have easier access to upcoming and top-rated events.

Event sponsors can use rich data points sourced from peer-sponsor reviews to pick events with the highest chance of returning positive ROI.

"Last year's COVID pandemic and the adaptability of the events industry to serve their target groups only shows the need for a platform like Eventible, which is perfectly timed to help organizers enhance their offerings based on real feedback," says Ankush, Founder - Eventible. "The fact that the platform throws up scores that are completely objective ensures that the complete spectrum of users from attendees to organizers find value in it for their specific needs."

Visit Eventible at: www.eventible.com

Contact: [email protected]

Media contact:

Sanjeev Kapoor

[email protected]

415-513-0068

SOURCE Eventible