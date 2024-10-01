Eventide Announces Launch of Eventide High Dividend ETF (NYSE Arca: ELCV)

BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventide Asset Management, LLC, a Boston-based investment adviser, today announces the launch of the Eventide High Dividend ETF (NYSE Arca: ELCV). Eventide's High Dividend ETF marks the firm's entry into ETFs to further broaden its suite of investment solutions designed to serve investors and advance the global common good. ELCV focuses on high-quality, dividend-paying large-cap companies that align with Eventide's mission of "investing that makes the world rejoice®."

The Eventide High Dividend ETF is thoughtfully curated to deliver stable dividend yields through a high-conviction portfolio of high-quality, dividend-paying companies through various sectors. ELCV's benchmark is the Bloomberg US 1000 Value Total Return Index1 and offers investors exposure to companies that not only generate income, but also companies that Eventide believes will positively contribute to society. ELCV leverages Eventide's unique investment ethos and due diligence process to identify companies that are resilient, high-quality, and dedicated to value creation.

"Our strategy is simple yet profound – businesses with good products and good practices that are led by good people will naturally produce good profit," said ELCV's Portfolio Manager, Dolores Bamford.

"Seeking to deliver excellent performance with values and integrity is the most rewarding thing I can accomplish in my career," Bamford states. "I am delighted with early interest in Eventide's first ETF."

Why Choose ELCV?

Eventide's unique approach to its investment process is called Business 360®. It combines intangible discernment with investment excellence. The new ELCV ETF has a goal of providing a higher dividend yield than the market making it an attractive option for income investors also seeking capital appreciation.

Business 360® is Eventide's proprietary framework for evaluating both a company's long-term competitive advantage and its impact on human flourishing through a comprehensive evaluation of the intangible qualities of a business. This includes evaluating every product the business offers as well as an evaluation of their business practices. It is a holistic, 360-degree assessment of the company's value creation and value extraction.

ELCV is managed by Dolores Bamford, who brings over 30 years of industry experience and a passion for the concept of virtuous investing. The ELCV strategy is built on high-conviction principles that identify resilient companies capable of delivering consistent returns through market cycles.

Key Fund Details

Objective : Income, income growth, and long-term capital appreciation

: Income, income growth, and long-term capital appreciation Target Holdings : Approximately 30-50 companies

: Approximately 30-50 companies Portfolio Manager : Dolores Bamford , CFA, Co-Chief Investment Officer

: , CFA, Co-Chief Investment Officer Benchmark : Bloomberg US 1000 Value Total Return Index

: Bloomberg US 1000 Value Total Return Index Inception Date : September 30, 2024

: Fee: 0.49%

Eventide Asset Management, LLC, is a Boston-based investment adviser dedicated to the pursuit of "investing that makes the world rejoice®." Founded in 2008, Eventide's vision is to serve individuals, financial advisors, and institutions by seeking to provide high-performing investments that create compelling value for the global common good. Learn more about the High Dividend ETF at www.eventideetfs.com .

Important Information

Eventide Asset Management, LLC ("Eventide") is the investment adviser for the Fund. Investing in securities involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that any investment strategy will achieve its objective, generate profits, or avoid losses. Eventide's values-based approach to investment may not produce the desired results and could result in underperformance compared to other investments.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. To obtain the Fund's prospectus, summary prospectus, and statement of additional information, which contain this and other information, please visit the literature section of www.eventideetfs.com or contact your financial representative. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. There is a risk that companies may discontinue paying dividends. The Fund is a new ETF with a limited history of operation for investors to evaluate. Investors who invest in American Depository Receipts (ADRs) could lose money by investing in markets with unstable currencies.

The Eventide High Dividend ETF is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC ("Foreside"). Foreside is a separate entity from, and not affiliated with, Eventide.

References to Eventide's Business 360 ® approach is provided for illustrative purposes only and indicates a general framework of guiding principles that inform Eventide's overall research process.

Eventide uses its trademark "Investing that makes the world rejoice ® " in a figurative manner to help explain its focus on serving investors by helping them improve the world.

1 The Bloomberg US 1000 Value Total Return Index provides exposure to companies with superior value factor scores based on their earnings yield, valuation, dividend yield, and growth. One may not directly invest in an index.

