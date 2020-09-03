Eventide Announces the Eventide Core Bond Fund

BOSTON, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventide is pleased to announce the launch of its seventh mutual fund, the Eventide Core Bond Fund (ETARX, ETCRX, ETNRX, ETIRX). With a primary objective of pursuing total return consistent with income generation, the Fund seeks to invest in bonds and other securities that offer a positive yield advantage, discounted price, and improving credit profile with an expected weighted average duration between three and nine years. The Core Bond Fund, along with all of Eventide's funds, seeks to provide capital for companies who are serving society in a positive way.

The Fund will be managed by Eventide Portfolio Manager Dolores Bamford, who serves as the Director of Investment Research at Eventide as well as the portfolio manager for Eventide's Multi-Asset Income Fund, Dividend Opportunities Fund, and Limited-Term Bond Fund. Bamford said, "Bonds can be such an impactful conduit for providing companies and projects with capital and an important tool for investors to balance risk in their portfolios. The Eventide Core Bond Fund can help investors who want to have a positive impact on society while seeking an intermediate duration risk profile." Eventide CEO Robin John commented on adding the Core Bond Fund to Eventide's fund offerings: "We have continuously heard from investors and advisors that there is a need for more fixed-income options within the values-based investing space. Eventide is pleased to continue to provide the appropriate tools for people to develop a sound investment portfolio that is consistent with their values and Eventide's Business 360® approach."

The Eventide Core Bond Fund joins the existing Eventide Funds—the Eventide Gilead Fund, the Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund, the Eventide Exponential Technologies Fund, the Eventide Multi-Asset Income Fund, the Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund, and the Eventide Limited-Term Bond Fund—with more than $5 billion in net assets under management. Eventide Funds are managed by Eventide Asset Management, LLC, a Boston-based investment adviser that seeks to provide high performance by investing in companies that create compelling value for their customers, employees, supply chain, host communities, the environment, and society broadly.

The Fund is available in four share classes – Class A (NASDAQ: ETARX), Class C (NASDAQ: ETCRX), Class N (NASDAQ: ETNRX), and Class I (NASDAQ: ETIRX).

There is no guarantee that the Fund will meet its objectives.

Mutual funds involve risk including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The Fund's ethical values screening criteria could cause it to under-perform similar funds that do not have such screening criteria. Investors in the Fund should be aware that interest rates may change at any time based on government policy. In general, the price of a fixed income security falls when interest rates rise. Longer term securities may be more sensitive to changes in interest rates. A rise in interest rates may result in volatility and increased redemptions, which in turn could result in the Fund being forced to liquidate portfolio securities at disadvantageous prices. Interest rates are sensitive to changes in inflation, and investing in bonds exposes investors to inflation risk. Bonds may be subject to default, causing loss of invested capital. Fixed income investments may be of any maturity or credit quality, but the Fund's weighted average effective portfolio duration will be between three years and nine years. The Fund may invest, directly or indirectly, in "junk bonds." Such securities are speculative investments that carry greater risks than higher quality debt securities. There are unique risks associated with asset backed securities, convertible securities, credit, duration, emerging markets, extension, foreign securities, income, mortgage back securities, municipal bonds, preferred stocks, pre-payment, securities, sovereign debt, and U.S. Agency securities that are covered in the Fund's prospectus and SAI.

Investors should consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing or sending money. This and other important information can be found in the prospectus, which can be obtained at www.eventidefunds.com or by calling 1-877-771-EVEN (3836). Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Eventide Mutual Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, which is not affiliated with Eventide Asset Management, LLC.

