Eventide Asset Management Invests with Global Impact Leaders to Expand Access to Capital in Underserved Markets

BOSTON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a part of its mission of "investing that makes the world rejoice®," Eventide Asset Management has joined hands with global partners who are seeking to bring positive changes in places with low access to capital but high capacity for growth. Eventide has expanded its economic empowerment investments to invest with entities affiliated with HOPE International and Creation Investments Capital Management, in addition to investing with VisionFund International¹.

HOPE International's mission is to invest in the dreams of families in the world's underserved communities as they proclaim and live the Gospel. HOPE pursues this mission through biblically based training, savings services, and loans aimed at restoring dignity and breaking poverty cycles.

"Through Eventide's investment, we've been able to direct capital to many more hard-working entrepreneurs in places like the Republic of Congo, Rwanda, and Moldova," said Peter Greer, President & CEO of HOPE International. "This partnership has equipped families to send children to school, provide meaningful employment to others, and invest in their own dreams. This collaboration is about so much more than financial returns—it's about restoring dignity and hope for thousands."²

Creation Investment's mission is to reduce poverty in the developing world through private, market-based solutions. Their aim is to improve the lives of those at the bottom of the economic pyramid through increasing access to capital and financial products in emerging markets.

VisionFund's goal is to empower families to become financially resilient. By providing microloans, microsavings and microinsurance services, along with strong partnerships, they are working together to bring families and children out of poverty.

Eventide believes that making these empowerment investments can provide invaluable support to recipients while delivering returns appropriate for Eventide fund investors. Eventide is always grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the global common good.

About Eventide Asset Management

Eventide Asset Management is a faith-based investment firm committed to serving clients by investing in companies that seek to create compelling value for the global common good. Through its disciplined investment approach, Eventide strives to deliver competitive financial returns while contributing to human flourishing.

Media Contact:

Rebekah Ashworth

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857-930-6084

¹These investments represented 0.55% of Eventide's AUM as of 3/22/2026.

²An endorsement, as defined by the SEC Investment Adviser Marketing Rule (Rule 206(4)-1), is a statement by a person who is not a current client or private fund investor that indicates approval, support, or recommendation of the investment adviser or its supervised persons ("SP"); describes that person's experience with the adviser or SP; directly or indirectly solicits clients or investors; or refers clients or investors to the adviser or a private fund it advises. No direct or indirect compensation was provided in exchange for this endorsement.

This communication is provided for informational purposes only and expresses views of Eventide Asset Management, LLC ("Eventide"), an investment adviser. This does not constitute investment advice nor is it a recommendation or offer to purchase or sell or a solicitation to deal in any security or financial product. Eventide does not provide tax, accounting, or legal advice. Eventide's values-based approach to investing may not produce desired results and could result in underperformance compared with other investments. There is no guarantee that any investment will achieve its objectives, generate positive returns, or avoid losses.

Eventide uses the trademark "Investing that makes the world rejoice®" in a figurative manner to help explain its focus on serving investors by helping them improve the world.

While believed to be accurate, Eventide has not independently verified the information provided by third parties.

SOURCE Eventide Asset Management