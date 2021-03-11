Eventide Asset Management Wins Two 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

BOSTON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventide is pleased to announce that it is being honored with two 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards in the United States.

The following two Eventide Funds are being recognized for their consistently strong, risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers over the given time frames:

Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund ( ETIHX ), Best Health/Biotechnology Fund Over 3 Years.

), Best Health/Biotechnology Fund Over 3 Years. Eventide Gilead Fund ( ETILX ), Best Mid-Cap Growth Fund Over 10 Years.

"This award is a testament to our emphasis on pursuing excellence while staying true to our purpose of loving our neighbors through the way we invest," said Robin John, CEO of Eventide Asset Management. "During a year marked with uncertainty, our team has remained resilient and persistent in seeking to provide excellent service for our clients."

For more than 30 years, Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards have sought to reflect a truly independent and uncompromised assessment of performance. Lipper uses independent fund data and a proprietary methodology that balances consistency and flexibility to adapt to an ever-changing universe of funds. Receiving a Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award is indeed an honor for an investment firm.

Eventide manages seven funds across different asset classes with varying risk and return profiles. They use an approach that seeks to invest in companies that they believe will be successful because they are adding value to society—an approach they refer to as Investing that makes the world rejoice®.

Eventide CIO Dr. Finny Kuruvilla had this to say in response to receiving the award: "The driver of our success in achieving a Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award is our steady adherence to our core purpose as a firm, namely, to love our neighbors through the way we invest. Our neighbors are our team, our clients, the companies we invest in, and the people those companies affect." He went on to say, "When we invest in a company, we consider the value it adds to society by meeting an important human need, and we believe this value helps to drive demand for the company to succeed."

Eventide Funds are managed by Eventide Asset Management, LLC, a Boston-based investment adviser that seeks to provide high performance by investing in companies that create compelling value for their customers, employees, supply chain, host communities, the environment, and society broadly.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60, and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

There is no guarantee that the Fund will meet its objectives.

Mutual funds involve risk including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Awards methodology: The merit of the winners is based on objective, quantitative criteria. The influential and prestigious Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on our Lipper Leaders Rating for Consistent Return. Individual classifications of three, five, and 10-year periods, as well as fund families with high average scores for the three-year period, are also recognized. The awards are based on Refinitiv Lipper's proven proprietary methodology.

Investors should consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing or sending money. This and other important information can be found in the prospectus, which can be obtained at www.eventidefunds.com or by calling 1-877-771-EVEN (3836). Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Eventide Mutual Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, which is not affiliated with Eventide Asset Management, LLC.

