Eventide bolsters leadership of investment team with key promotions

BOSTON, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventide Asset Management announced that it is bolstering the leadership of its investment team with the promotion of Dolores Bamford, CFA, as Director of Investment Research and Andrew Singer, CFA, as Associate Portfolio Manager. All of Eventide's investment research team, including the team dedicated to researching Business 360®—Eventide's proprietary approach to values-based investing—will report directly to Ms. Bamford. Ms. Bamford will continue to report directly to Finny Kuruvilla, MD, PhD, Eventide's Chief Investment Officer. Ms. Bamford will continue in her role as Lead Portfolio Manager for the Eventide Multi-Asset Income Fund, the Eventide Limited-Term Bond Fund, and the Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund.

As Associate Portfolio Manager, Andrew Singer, will work closely with and support lead Portfolio Manager, Dolores Bamford, on the Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund, helping to evaluate securities and portfolio positioning appropriate for the Fund's investment philosophy and criteria. This support will include identifying new ideas, monitoring existing investments, and assisting in the overall portfolio construction of the Fund.

Ms. Bamford has over 25 years of investment management experience. Prior to joining Eventide this month, Ms. Bamford was with Goldman Sachs Asset Management for 13 years (2002-2015), most recently as Managing Director and Portfolio Manager on U.S. Value Equity. She also led Goldman Sachs's U.S. Responsible Equity investments and co-led the Global Sustain Equity investments. Previously, Ms. Bamford was with Putnam Investments for 10 years (1992-2002), where she served as Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager and Analyst on multiple value investments. Before that, Ms. Bamford was with Fidelity Investments (1988-1990), where she served in investment research.

Ms. Bamford holds an S.M. in Management from the MIT Sloan School of Management, a dual M.A. in Theology and Church History from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, and a B.A. in Economics from Wellesley College. She is a CFA Charterholder and member of the Boston Society of Security Analysts.

Mr. Singer has over 23 years of investment management experience. Prior to joining Eventide, Mr. Singer held investment analyst positions at Credit Suisse, BlackRock, and John Hancock, where he focused on small- and mid-cap equities across a variety of sectors. He has a B.A. in Quantitative Economics from Tufts University and an M.B.A. from Babson College. Mr. Singer holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society Boston and CFA Institute.

Investors should consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing or sending money. This and other important information can be found in the prospectus, which can be obtained at www.eventidefunds.com or by calling 1-877-771-EVEN (3836). Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Eventide Mutual Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA, which is not affiliated with Eventide Asset Management, LLC.

Contact:

Sherrie Johnson Smith, 877-771-EVEN (3836)

4656-NLD-7/8/2020

SOURCE Eventide Asset Management

Related Links

http://eventidefunds.com

