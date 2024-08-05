Eventide Communications Expands Speech Factor AI Suite for Optimized PSAP Performance

LITTLE FERRY, N.J., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventide Communications is excited to announce the expansion of its Speech Factor AI suite this week at APCO 2024. Hosted by the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials International, APCO 2024 takes place at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, from August 4 to 7. Eventide will join over 200 vendors at this annual conference and expo to feature the latest public safety communications equipment and services.

Eventide Communications' Speech Factor AI is a comprehensive suite of artificial intelligence (AI) tools that manage and analyze vast amounts of data for optimized performance, efficiency, and outcomes for public safety answering points, call centers, security departments, campuses, and beyond.

Eventide's Speech Factor AI, a service option for NexLog DX-Series recorders, is a comprehensive suite of artificial intelligence (AI) tools designed to improve performance and outcomes for public safety answering points (PSAPs). Speech Factor AI natively integrates with the NexLog DX-Series MediaWorks DX web-based application for optimized efficiency. The expanded suite now includes features such as Research Assistant, QA/QM Assistant, and Supervisor Assistant.

Speech Factor AI's Research Assistant allows telecommunicators to do contextual searches. Call researchers can now filter calls by time, date, call-taking position, and scenario and perform these searches through voice commands. The QA/QM Assistant provides automated evaluations, call summarization and CAD data entry validation. For staff health and retention, the Supervisor Assistant predicts call volumes, assigns stress ratings and generates reports on high-stress calls for supervisory review. These advanced AI tools expedite turnaround time for legal, media and Freedom of Information Act requests and support staff well-being by monitoring telecommunicator stress and call volume.

"The latest release of the Speech Factor AI suite significantly raises the bar for the value that AI brings to PSAPs. We take pride in bringing to market tools that not only optimize PSAP operations but also support the health and well-being of telecommunicators," says Brad Basile, Chief Operating Officer of Eventide Communications.

Is your public safety answering point leveraging best-in-class AI-assisted technology? Eventide Communications will showcase these AI tools and more at Booth #1020 during APCO 2024.

For more information and to register for APCO 2024, visit https://www.apco2024.org/

To explore Eventide's Speech Factor AI service option, visit https://www.eventidecommunications.com/product/speech-factor-ai/

About Eventide Communications LLC

Eventide Communications LLC is a leading provider of mission-critical recording solutions specializing in capturing, storing, and managing voice, video and data communications. For over 50 years, Eventide has developed innovative recording technologies tailored to public safety, air traffic control, defense sectors and beyond.

Contact:

Mark Traeger

Vice President of Sales

Eventide Communications LLC

(603) 490-5258

[email protected]

www.EventideCommunications.com

SOURCE Eventide Communications, LLC