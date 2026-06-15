Eventide Communications Nominated for Two ICCA 2026 Awards

LITTLE FERRY, N.J., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventide Communications today announced that it has received two nominations at the International Critical Communications Awards (ICCA) 2026, regarded as the most prestigious awards program in critical communications and recognized for honoring innovation and achievement across the mission-critical communications sector.

Eventide Communications today announced that it has received two nominations, including a joint submission with Softil, at the International Critical Communications Awards (ICCA) 2026, regarded as the most prestigious awards program in critical communications and recognized for honoring innovation and achievement across the mission-critical communications sector.

Eventide was nominated in the Best Use of Advanced Technology category for Critical Insights AI, a cloud-native extension of NexLog DX-Series recorders that delivers automated quality assurance, protocol compliance, operational intelligence, analytics and reporting for public safety agencies, mission-critical environments, call centers, campus security teams and corporate security departments.

The second nomination recognizes a joint submission from Eventide Communications and Softil for a Next Generation Mission-Critical Push-to-Talk (MCPTT) Recording Solution with AI Capabilities. This versatile public safety MCX recording solution allows seamless connectivity with leading MCX service providers worldwide and is powered by Softil's market-leading BEEHD technology, a 3GPP-compliant SDK. When combined with Eventide's Critical Insights AI, the solution delivers significant improvements in call research efficiency, situational awareness, and training and quality assurance.

Eventide will be exhibiting at Critical Communications World (CCW) 2026, held June 16-18 at Excel London, London, United Kingdom. Attendees can visit Eventide at Stand A4 to learn more about the nominated solutions.

Winners of the ICCA Awards will be announced at the presentation evening on Tuesday, June 16, at the De Vere Grand Connaught, London.

"Eventide is extremely proud to have two nominations for the 2026 ICCA Awards," said Ashwin Dinkar, Vice President of Defense and International Business at Eventide. "These nominations reflect Eventide's focused commitment to the mission-critical communications market and to building products that reduce workload, improve performance and help organizations work with greater speed and accuracy when every second counts."

"Softil is very pleased that its BEEHD technology is used in Eventide's nominated MCX recording solution," said Softil's Sagi Subocki, Vice President, Products & Marketing. "Mission-critical users demand standards-based, interoperable technology they can trust, and this solution demonstrates how advanced recording and AI capabilities can support stronger operational review, training and response."

For more information on the ICCA 2026 finalists, visit the Critical Communications World finalist page.

About Eventide Communications LLC

For over 55 years, Eventide Communications has developed and produced innovative recording technologies within the USA. With over 9,000 installations in 82 countries and counting, Eventide's Linux-based NexLog DX-Series recorders are trusted worldwide for reliability and security. Their latest innovation, Critical Insights AI, gives public safety answering points a comprehensive suite of artificial intelligence tools to automate processes and optimize resources. Whether it's public safety, air traffic control, healthcare, or defense, Eventide gives your team the technology needed to cut through the noise and capture clarity in data communications.

Media Contact:

Ashwin Dinkar

Vice President of Defense and International Business

Eventide Communications

+1 (201) 641-1200

[email protected]

www.eventidecommunications.com

About Softil

Softil is the world's leading enabler of IP communications solutions for mission-critical telecommunications products and services. Softil's BEEHD framework (SDK) is the key enabling technology behind a wide range of 3GPP MCX mission-critical communication solutions, devices, and products, as well as rich media applications for Enterprise and IMS/VoLTE. With more than 900 major corporations worldwide as customers, Softil's many technological achievements include pioneering Voice and Video over IP by combining its unique expertise in standards-based signaling, multimedia, and IMS. Softil's award-winning suite of Protocol Stacks includes IMS, Diameter, SIP, MSRP, and others. Softil's enabling technologies ensure simplified development and the earliest roll-out of new products to market.

Media Contact:

Sagi Subocki

VP, Products & Marketing

Softil Innovative Communications

[email protected]

www.softil.com

SOURCE Eventide Communications LLC