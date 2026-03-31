Eventide Communications Launches Expanded Channel Partner Program

LITTLE FERRY, N.J., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventide Communications today announced the launch of its expanded Channel Partner Program for 2026, an initiative for Reseller engagement across Eventide's mission-critical recording, analytics, and AI solutions.

Nelson Systems, based in Springfield, Illinois, has served mission-critical communications customers for more than 35 years. The company specializes in the sales, installation, and support of recording systems for 911 centers and emergency communications environments.

The Eventide Channel Partner Program is designed to recognize partner performance, strengthen reseller relationships, and support continued growth across the company's NexLog DX-Series recording systems, EventideAssure maintenance and support program, and Critical Insights AI platform. As mission-critical communications environments continue shifting toward automation and AI-assisted operations, the program is intended to encourage that transition by aligning partner benefits with growth, technical readiness, and Critical Insights AI adoption.

The program establishes three partner tiers: Authorized Partner, Certified Partner, and Premier Partner, with benefits aligned to revenue performance and, for Premier status, additional growth and Critical Insights AI criteria. Participating partners gain access to structured commercial, technical, and sales resources, including training, presales support, opportunity alignment, and tier-based program benefits that help them deliver stronger long-term value to the agencies and organizations they support.

As part of this expanded program launch, Nelson Systems has been recognized as Eventide's first Premier Partner.

"This program reflects how we believe partnerships should operate," said Brian Roberts, Vice President of Sales at Eventide Communications. "It's built on integrity, accountability and a shared commitment to delivering meaningful outcomes for our clients. Nelson Systems represents the kind of partner we want to grow alongside; experienced, customer-focused and aligned with our belief that doing the right thing for the client always comes first."

Nelson Systems has served mission-critical communications customers for decades and has maintained a long-standing relationship with Eventide. Its recognition as the first Premier Partner reflects performance under the new program criteria and its ongoing support of public safety and emergency communications customers.

In addition to being recognized as Eventide's inaugural Premier Partner, Nelson Systems also serves as Eventide's designated Motorola ASTRO integration provider within its assigned territory. This designation reflects Nelson's deep experience integrating Eventide recording solutions with Motorola ASTRO radio systems, ensuring reliable interoperability in complex mission-critical environments. Their experience supporting public safety agencies across the region has made them a trusted resource for organizations seeking seamless integration between recording infrastructure and Motorola communications platforms.

"Having partnered with Eventide since 1996, we're honored to be the first Eventide dealer designated as a Premier Partner," said Don Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Nelson Systems. "We're pleased to see the partner program further strengthened, ensuring public safety agencies receive the highest level of support from partners who meet rigorous standards while strengthening and protecting the Eventide brand."

About Eventide Communications LLC

For over 50 years, Eventide Communications has developed and produced innovative recording technologies within the USA. With over 9,000 installations in 82 countries and counting, Eventide's Linux-based NexLog DX-Series recorders are trusted worldwide for reliability and security. Their latest innovation, Critical Insights AI, gives public safety answering points a comprehensive suite of artificial intelligence tools to automate processes and optimize resources. Whether it's public safety, air traffic control, healthcare, or defense, Eventide gives your team the technology needed to cut through the noise and capture clarity in data communications.

Brian Roberts

Vice President of Sales

Eventide Communications LLC

+1 (704) 999-0878

[email protected]

www.eventidecommunications.com

About Nelson Systems Incorporated

Nelson Systems, based in Springfield, Illinois, has served mission-critical communications customers for more than 35 years. The company specializes in the sales, installation, and support of recording systems for 911 centers and emergency communications environments. With hundreds of Eventide recorders deployed in the field, Nelson Systems has a reputation for technical expertise, proactive service, and a strong customer-first approach.

Don Smith

Chief Executive Officer

Nelson Systems Incorporated

+1 (800) 851-3348

[email protected]

www.nelsonsystems.com

SOURCE Eventide Communications LLC