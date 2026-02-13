Eventide Communications Announces Interaction Insight Corporation As Top Reseller For Sixth Consecutive Year

LITTLE FERRY, N.J., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventide Communications today announced Interaction Insight Corporation (IIC) as its top reseller for the sixth consecutive year. In 2025, Interaction Insight once again achieved the highest sales performance and delivered exceptional client support.

With over 60 years of combined domain expertise, their team of tenured industry professionals and factory-trained certified technicians is dedicated to implementing best practices and delivering optimal results.

"Interaction Insight has earned Eventide's Reseller of the Year recognition for a sixth consecutive year by consistently helping customers identify and implement the right recording solutions," said Brian Roberts, vice president of sales for Eventide Communications. "Their success reflects a strong combination of knowledgeable sales execution and a responsive support team that follows through to meet customer expectations."

Eventide applauds Interaction Insight's exceptional work and looks forward to further collaboration and continued success in 2026.

Richard Geremia, managing director of IIC, said, "Being Eventide's top reseller worldwide for the sixth year running is a testament to the synergies between our customer service and Eventide's relentless innovation and reliability. Putting our customers' needs ahead of our own is our company ethos, and Eventide helps us to deliver on that promise. With their recent introduction of AI-driven solutions that are already proving to help agencies achieve operational efficiencies never before imaginable, we do not doubt that 2026 will be our strongest year of Eventide sales ever. The future is bright."

For more information about Interaction Insight Corporation, visit www.interactionic.com.

About Eventide Communications

For over 50 years, Eventide Communications has developed and produced innovative recording technologies within the USA. With over 9,000 installations in 82 countries and counting, Eventide's Linux-based NexLog DX-Series recorders are trusted worldwide for reliability and security. Their latest innovation, Critical Insights AI, gives public safety answering points a comprehensive suite of artificial intelligence tools to automate processes and optimize resources. Whether it's public safety, air traffic control, healthcare, or defense, Eventide gives your team the technology needed to cut through the noise and capture clarity in data communications.

Contact:

Brian Roberts

Vice President of Sales

Eventide Communications LLC

+1 (704) 999-0878

[email protected]

www.eventidecommunications.com

SOURCE Eventide Communications LLC