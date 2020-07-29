Eventide expands Biotech expertise with new analysts

BOSTON, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventide Asset Management, LLC, is pleased to welcome two new analysts to its portfolio team—Senior Research Analyst Joy Ghosh, Ph.D., and Associate Research Analyst Brian Chow, Ph.D.

Ghosh and Chow support lead Portfolio Manager, Finny Kuruvilla, MD, PhD, on the Eventide Gilead Fund and the Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund. This support includes identifying new investment opportunities and monitoring existing investments in healthcare and life sciences.

Dr. Ghosh has a cross-disciplinary background in biopharma/biotech R&D, business development/M&A, and healthcare investing. Prior to joining Eventide, from 2017-2020, Dr. Ghosh was an Associate and subsequently a Vice President at Bain Capital for their Life Sciences Fund. From 2016-2017, Dr. Ghosh was a Sr. Manager at Biogen. From 2009-2016, Dr. Ghosh was an Investigator at the Novartis Institutes of Biomedical Research. Prior to Novartis, Dr. Ghosh was a postdoctoral scientist at Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School and Boston University School of Medicine. He holds a Ph.D. from the University of Washington, Seattle in Biomolecular Structure and Design and a bachelor's degree from the University of Texas at Austin in Biochemistry.

Dr. Chow holds a Ph.D. in Neuroscience from Harvard University's Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, where he studied the biological mechanisms underlying the blood-brain barrier that have the potential to enhance drug delivery to the brain to treat neurological disorders. He published his discoveries as the first author in the journals Nature and Neuron. He has also written two review articles published in Nature Reviews Neuroscience and Trends in Neurosciences. He holds a B.S. in Biology and Chemistry from the University of California, San Diego.

About Eventide

Eventide Asset Management, LLC, is a Boston-based investment adviser that seeks to provide high performance by investing in companies that create compelling value for their customers, employees, supply chain, host communities, the environment, and society broadly.

Important Risk Information

Mutual funds involve risk including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The Eventide Gilead Fund can invest in smaller-sized companies which may experience higher failure rates than larger companies and normally have a lower trading volume than larger companies. The Fund can have risk associated with the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry in which these companies may be heavily dependent on clinical trials with uncertain outcomes and decisions made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Companies in the technology industries have different risks including but not limited to products becoming obsolete, and entrance of competing products. Companies in the Industrial Sector carry various risks including, but not limited to, risk related to debt loads, intense competition, and sensitivity to economic cycles. The Fund can have risk related to option investing. There are special risks associated with investments in foreign companies including exposure to currency fluctuations, less efficient trading markets, political instability and differing auditing and legal standards. The Fund can invest in private companies. Private investments include various risks including but not limited to lack of liquidity, capital commitment risk, and valuation risk. Private companies may not be financially profitable and have uncertain futures, subjecting them to additional risks.

The Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund can invest in smaller-sized companies which may experience higher failure rates than larger companies and normally have a lower trading volume than larger companies. The Fund can have risk associated with the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry in which these companies may be heavily dependent on clinical trials with uncertain outcomes and decisions made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Fund can have risk related to option investing. There are special risks associated with investments in foreign companies including exposure to currency fluctuations, less efficient trading markets, political instability and differing auditing and legal standards. The Fund can invest in private companies. Private investments include various risks including but not limited to lack of liquidity, capital commitment risk, and valuation risk. Private companies may not be financially profitable and have uncertain futures, subjecting them to additional risks.

Investors should consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing or sending money. This and other important information can be found in the prospectus, which can be obtained at www.eventidefunds.com or by calling 1-877-771-EVEN (3836). Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Eventide Mutual Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA, which is not affiliated with Eventide Asset Management, LLC.

