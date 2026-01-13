Evention Appoints Justin Hartanov as Chief Executive Officer to Accelerate Growth, Platform Offerings and Customer Impact

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evention, a leading automated financial reconciliation and data intelligence platform purpose-built for hospitality, retail and entertainment operators, today announced the appointment of Justin Hartanov as Chief Executive Officer.

Hartanov joins Evention, an Equality Asset Management (EAM) portfolio company, at a strategically important moment of expansion and transformation as operators face rising transaction complexity, distributed systems and increasing pressure to centralize and automate finance and reconciliation without adding headcount. Evention's platform unifies disparate financial data, converts it into a single financial truth layer and applies AI-enabled insights to action automation to protect revenue, reduce costs and eliminate operational risk across reconciliation workflows.

"I'm incredibly proud of what our team has built over the last two decades," said Mike Baldinger, Co-Founder of Evention. "We've assembled a world-class team and earned the trust of thousands of the world's leading brands," said Baldinger. "Justin is a proven leader with a strong track record of scaling organizations in these environments, and we're excited to welcome him as Evention enters its next stage of growth."

Most recently, Hartanov served as Chief Executive Officer of Logicbroker, where he led platform expansion and growth initiatives focused on enterprise customers. Previously, he served as Chief Commercial Officer at Syndigo and as Executive Vice President at Market Track, driving global expansion, enterprise adoption, and long-term customer partnerships.

"I'm thrilled to build on the strong foundation that Mike, Brian, and Erik have established," said Hartanov. "They've built an industry-leading platform that has been has transformed financial operations across the globe. My focus is on scaling what's already working, deepening our impact for customers, and expanding Evention's leadership in the market."

Evention's co-founders remain actively involved in the business and will continue partnering closely with Hartanov on strategy, product direction, and customer success. Together, the leadership team is focused on expanding Evention's footprint and investing in innovation to help customers reduce costs and leakage while operating with greater efficiency, standardization, and confidence across their financial workflows.

Hartanov holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Sociology from Davidson College and lives in Chicago with his wife and two children.

About Evention

Evention helps hospitality, retail and entertainment operators eliminate revenue leakage, ensure compliance and free finance teams from manual work. Evention provides a unified financial truth layer that connects core operational systems, including POS, PMS, payments, labor and accounting, to automatically detect issues, trigger corrective actions using AI-driven automation and give teams complete visibility and control across their financial operations. For more information visit www.eventionllc.com.

About EAM

EAM is a growth-focused private equity firm. EAM provides equity capital and strategic and operating support to growth companies in the software and software-enabled services sectors. With decades of investment and operating experience, the firm has earned a reputation for value creation, serving as steadfast partners to founders and CEOs. For more information, please visit www.equalityam.com.

SOURCE Evention, LLC