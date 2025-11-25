EVENTIQUE FOUNDER & CEO LIRON DAVID NAMED TO THREE EVENTEX POWERLISTS

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventique, a leading creative and event production company headquartered in New York City, announced today that Founder, CEO and Executive Producer Liron David has been named to three prestigious Eventex 2025 Powerlists:

The 100 Most Influential People in the Events Industry

The 50 Most Influential People in the Events Industry in the US & Canada

The 50 Most Influential Event Production Professionals

The Eventex Powerlist recognizes outstanding individuals whose creativity, vision, and capacity for innovation continue to drive the events industry forward. The Powerlist is determined entirely by industry vote, with 2,250 individuals from 79 countries nominated this year and 21,613 votes cast. Those receiving the most votes earned placement on the prestigious top 100 list.

"The Eventex Powerlist honors the people who make the global events industry extraordinary — the visionaries, innovators, and leaders. Shaped entirely by the industry, for the industry, it is a true celebration of those whose creativity and drive connect and inspire us all. Congratulations to everyone included in the list!" says Ovanes Ovanessian, Co-founder of Eventex Awards.

"I am deeply grateful to be recognized alongside so many talented event professionals around the globe," says Liron David, Eventique's Founder & CEO. "At Eventique, we believe events should be more than logistics — they should be transformative experiences. This recognition affirms our commitment to pushing creative boundaries and treating every production as an opportunity to create something truly magical for our clients and their guests."

To see the full Eventex Powerlist, visit https://eventex.com/people2025

ABOUT EVENTEX: Founded in 2009, Eventex Awards has become the most recognizable symbol of excellence in the world of events and experience marketing. The competition gives big and small companies alike the opportunity to showcase their outstanding work and gain universal events industry recognition.

ABOUT EVENTIQUE: Founded in 2006, Eventique specializes in producing innovative and cutting-edge events nationally and internationally, from meetings and conferences to product launches and brand activations. Eventique's clients include monday.com, Macy's, Morgan Stanley, NBA Africa, Jack Links, Sportico, and Presidio.

SOURCE Eventique