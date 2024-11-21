EventLume Launches in New York with AI-Powered Platform, Transforming Event Discovery

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EventLume today launched its AI-powered platform that eliminates the need to search multiple websites for events, automatically aggregating thousands of events together in one location. The platform's initial launch focuses on New York, with plans for nationwide expansion.

"Our goal with EventLume is to make discovering events in the United States simple and enjoyable," said Meng Lim, Co-Founder of EventLume. "Without AI, gathering and organizing event data from multiple sources would be incredibly time-consuming. Our technology streamlines this process, making it easier than ever for users to find events that interest them."

The platform presents a diverse range of experiences, from major concerts and festivals to intimate community gatherings, all easily discoverable through versatile search features. The platform also incorporates social features that encourage user interaction and engagement.

"Our vision is to grow EventLume into a nationwide platform that not only lists events but also understands and anticipates what our users are looking for," added Lim. "We're building a community-driven platform where people can share their experiences and help others discover great events." Future developments will include personalized recommendations and customization options, further tailoring the event discovery experience to individual preferences.

