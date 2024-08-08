Eventnoire Secures Major Investment from Pronghorn, Accelerating Growth in the Special Events & Spirits Industry

Eventnoire and Pronghorn are excited to announce a global strategic partnership.

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventnoire, an event management platform and media hub, helps consumers and brands discover cultural experiences that embrace inclusivity. With over 10,000 venues and event organizers and nearly 400,000 influencers in North America and Africa, Eventnoire is emerging as a leader in the online ticketing industry, projected to reach over $94 billion by 2026. In 2023, Eventnoire's ticketing business grew by 231%, with expectations to surpass that in 2024.

Pronghorn, dedicated to cultivating the next generation of Black founders, executive leaders, and entrepreneurs, focuses on the spirits industry. The investment in Eventnoire is part of Pronghorn's goal to generate $2.4 billion in economic value for the Black community through investments in 57 Black-owned spirits brands by 2032.

This partnership enables mutual growth. Pronghorn's investment will help Eventnoire expand its platform, scale its team, enhance the Eventnoire App, and solidify its position as a premier marketplace for culturally significant events. This collaboration also grants Pronghorn access to Eventnoire's robust community of event curators and direct consumer channels.

The partnership launched with three June screenings of the "Distilled" docuseries, produced by Pronghorn and promoted by Eventnoire, in Washington, D.C., Dallas, and Chicago. Co-founders Erin J. Hall, Dan Sanborn, and Dia Simms announced the investment at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity, with further announcements in Chicago.

"Eventnoire is thrilled to partner with Pronghorn," said Jeff Osuji, Founder and CEO of Eventnoire. "This strategic partnership will drive innovation and inclusivity in the spirits industry. Together, we will impact generations and transform the industry."

Eventnoire will leverage its partnerships, media channels, and community to amplify Pronghorn's brands and initiatives. "Partnering with Eventnoire is a seamless fit for Pronghorn," said co-founder Erin J. Hall. "Together, we'll elevate event experiences, forge meaningful connections with emerging Black spirits founders, and redefine the landscape of celebration."

