EventPipe™ Debuts on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EventPipe, the leading innovator in event hotel booking technology, today announced its first appearance on the Inc. 5000, Inc. magazine's annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. EventPipe placed No. 1,059 overall, joining an elite group of companies recognized for sustained growth in a challenging economic climate.

Within the rankings, EventPipe ranked No. 16 in the Travel and Hospitality industry nationally and No. 24 among companies in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH metro area. This is the company's first year on the list.

The Inc. 5000 recognizes U.S.-based, privately held companies for their revenue growth over a three-year period, and has served as an early proof point for many now-familiar brands as they scaled. Ranking among this year's honorees places EventPipe alongside a national field of independent businesses driving job creation and economic growth.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 in our first year of eligibility says everything about the team we've built and the trust our customers have placed in us," said Tim Brown, CEO of EventPipe.

"We started EventPipe to fix a broken, manual process in event hotel bookings, and this recognition confirms we're solving a real problem at scale," noted Mike Addesa, President and CTO of EventPipe. "Every system we've built is designed to scale with more customers, more events, and more complexity without breaking. That reliability is a credit to our development and product teams."

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

About EventPipe:

EventPipe is a cloud software company transforming event hotel bookings. Trusted by sports housing companies, event producers, meeting planners, and CVBs, EventPipe simplifies the entire hotel booking lifecycle, from RFPs and contracts to inventory management and reconciliation. Alongside its core block management platform, EventPipe offers live hotel inventory capabilities that capture post-block reservations and power standalone booking sites, delivering modern solutions that maximize reservations and data across all events.

Media Contact:

Jeff Porter, Marketing Manager

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE EventPipe