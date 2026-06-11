EventPipe™ Names Dillon Blake Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Multi-Market Growth

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EventPipe, the leading innovator in event hotel booking technology, today announced the appointment of Dillon Blake as Chief Revenue Officer. A proven revenue leader, Dillon will own EventPipe's revenue strategy as the company accelerates growth in its core youth sports market and expands well beyond it.

Dillon's arrival comes during a period of rapid expansion. While youth sports housing remains EventPipe's foundation, the company increasingly serves associations and association management companies, cultural festivals, wedding planners, and a growing roster of integration partners (including funeral technology and ticketing platforms), and more. As CRO, Dillon will align sales, marketing, partnerships, and revenue operations across every market EventPipe touches.

Dillon joins EventPipe from Everway, where he served as SVP of Revenue Operations, following more than 12 years of sales and revenue leadership at Motus and over 20 years building and scaling sales organizations. He has built his career scaling private equity-backed SaaS companies, including architecting the go-to-market and revenue strategy behind a successful exit, and brings deep expertise across sales leadership and revenue operations.

"Dillon joins us at the perfect moment. We've proven what our platform can do in youth sports, and now we're extending that value to associations, weddings, and integration partners across the events world. He's exactly the leader to turn that momentum into lasting growth," said Tim Brown, CEO of EventPipe.

"EventPipe has built something rare: modern technology that creates real revenue for its customers, not just another booking tool. I'm excited to help extend that across new markets and partners," said Dillon Blake, Chief Revenue Officer of EventPipe.

About EventPipe

EventPipe is a cloud software company transforming event hotel bookings. Trusted by sports housing companies, event producers, meeting planners, and CVBs, EventPipe simplifies the entire hotel booking lifecycle, from RFPs and contracts to inventory management and reconciliation. Alongside its core block management platform, EventPipe offers live hotel inventory capabilities that capture post-block reservations and power standalone booking sites, delivering modern solutions that maximize reservations and data across all events.

Media Contact:

Jeff Porter, Marketing Manager

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE EventPipe