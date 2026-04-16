EventPipe Foundation Launches to Expand Access to Youth Sports

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EventPipe today announced the launch of the EventPipe Foundation, a new initiative focused on expanding access to youth sports by helping cover costs for underserved kids.

Youth sports in America are increasingly out of reach—rising costs and logistical complexity leave millions of kids on the sidelines. The new partnership between the EventPipe Foundation and Every Kid Sports aims to change that.

Every Kid Sports is a national nonprofit on a mission to remove financial barriers that keep kids from participating in youth sports. Founded in 2009, Every Kid Sports has worked to level the "paying field" of youth sports.

"Access to sports shouldn't depend on a family's financial situation," said Tim Brown, CEO of EventPipe. "With the EventPipe Foundation, we're connecting the scale of youth sports travel with a simple way to give back. Every event, every stay has the potential to make a difference."

EventPipe has already put this mission into action. At the Clearwater Invitational Softball Tournament hosted by ESPN Events in February, EventPipe donated to CFY Pinellas, supporting local youth scholarships and programs.

"We're excited to partner with EventPipe to expand access to youth sports," said Eleana Fanaika, Executive Director of Every Kid Sports. "By connecting travel and events with funding, we can help ensure every kid has the opportunity to play."

About EventPipe

EventPipe is a cloud software company transforming event hotel bookings. Trusted by sports housing companies, event producers, meeting planners, and CVBs, EventPipe simplifies the entire hotel booking lifecycle, from RFPs and contracts to inventory management and reconciliation. Alongside its core block management platform, EventPipe offers live hotel inventory capabilities that capture post-block reservations and power standalone booking sites.

About the EventPipe Foundation

The EventPipe Foundation is dedicated to expanding access to youth sports by removing financial barriers for athletes and families. Through strategic partnerships and event-driven funding, the foundation supports registration costs, helping more kids participate, grow, and thrive through sports.

About Every Kid Sports

Every Kid Sports is a national 501(c)(3) organization that is supporting life through access to youth sports. Since 2010, we've been removing the financial barriers that impede a kid's confidence and community building, the cultivation of social skills, and the numerous physical, mental, and emotional benefits of sports participation.

Media Contact: Jeff Porter, Marketing Manager, [email protected]

SOURCE EventPipe