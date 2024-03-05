EventPrep Announces New Licensing Opportunity for Hospitality Pros

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The hotel sourcing industry is experiencing a significant uptick in demand across various market verticals, including corporate, association, government, and SMERF markets. Recent industry statistics highlight this trend:

Corporate travel is projected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2025 (GBTA).

by 2025 (GBTA). Government spending on meetings and events is expected to increase by 20% in 2024 (GMPA).

The SMERF market has seen a 15% increase in event bookings compared to pre-pandemic levels.

What makes an ideal EventPrep candidate? - Experience in venue sourcing and contract negotiation - Strong sales and customer service abilities - High personal standards: excellence, honesty, and integrity - Good with time management - Strong entrepreneurial mindset

In direct response to this growing demand for quality hotel sourcing services, EventPrep, a leading third-party event planning and hotel sourcing company, is excited to announce the launch of its new Licensing Division. This division offers a unique opportunity for hotel sales professionals and established sourcing professionals to join a reputable organization and capitalize on the booming hospitality industry.

EventPrep's Licensing Division differs from its traditional franchise model by requiring no franchise fee, offering higher commissions than competitors, and eliminating the need for leases, employees, or inventory. This opportunity allows licensees to work from anywhere and can increase their current revenues substantially.

"We are thrilled to introduce our Licensing Division," said Paul Trapp, CEO and co-founder of EventPrep. "This initiative underscores our commitment to providing innovative opportunities for entrepreneurs in the hospitality industry. EventPrep is dedicated to helping our associates achieve personal freedom and financial independence while simultaneously delivering exceptional services to our growing client base."

About EventPrep: EventPrep is a work-from-anywhere meeting and conference planning and hotel sourcing business model that provides tools, training, and support for entrepreneurs to own a successful business. Founded by hospitality veterans Paul Trapp and Steve Davis, EventPrep has over 50 years of combined event planning and entrepreneurial experience, focusing on helping associates grow their business while ensuring clients have an extraordinary event experience.

