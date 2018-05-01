Events DC and Wizards District Gaming Announce NBA 2K League Partnership

"As the official convention and sports authority of the District, Events DC's partnership with Monumental Sports & Entertainment to sponsor Wizards District Gaming fortifies our city's commitment to the future of esports in Washington, DC. Cities are competing on a global level to drive tourism, new events and economic impact to their region – and esports is just another opportunity for DC to lead the country," said Max Brown, Chairman, Board of Directors at Events DC. "Our collaborative partnership with MSE in the esports landscape is vital for our city's growth in this rapidly-expanding vertical."

"Events DC is a perfect partner for Wizards District Gaming because of their passionate commitment to enhancing the District's profile on a global level while placing an emphasis on the esports space," Jim Van Stone, President, Business Operations & Chief Commercial Officer Monumental Sports & Entertainment, said. "This partnership is proof positive that MSE and Events DC remain among the most innovative organizations in the ever-expanding sports and entertainment industry."

Wizards District Gaming is one of 17 teams competing in the inaugural NBA 2K League season in 2018. Six gamers from across the globe were drafted by Wizards DG at the Hulu Theatre in Madison Square Garden in early April to compete as unique characters in 5-on-5 play against other teams in a mix of regular-season games, tournaments and playoffs.

"We're excited to make this announcement with our partners at Monumental Sports & Entertainment, to sponsor the District's first NBA 2K team. As the esports world continues to grow around the globe, we're looking to cement DC as a destination for esports, especially with the opening of the new Entertainment & Sports Arena in the fall," said Gregory A. O'Dell. "Together, both of our organizations are committed to growing the innovative esports and entertainment scene in DC and will act to further create many new opportunities to drive the industry forward in our city."

As a sponsor, Events DC will focus on building community excitement among local esports fans by providing them with opportunities to interact with the players and watch the streamed matches. Working together, Monumental Sports & Entertainment and Events DC will continue to shed a light on DC as the future capital of esports – and as a globally forward-thinking city. Additionally, Events DC will be highlighted as a sponsor in various in-game virtual assets, with their logo featured on in-game on-court signage, around player accounts and at the Wizards District Gaming Practice Facility.

The NBA 2K League, a joint venture between the NBA and Take-Two Interactive, is a professional esports league featuring the best NBA 2K players in the world. The NBA 2K League's inaugural season, began with the league qualifier in January to determine player for tryouts in February, followed by a draft in March, and will officially tip-off on May 1. All games will be played out of a central studio in New York City in the first season and matches will be streamed live on Twitch.

Wizards District Gaming

Wizards District Gaming is part of the NBA 2K League, a professional esports league co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Launching in 2018, the league will feature the best NBA 2K players in the world. Wizards DG will draft gamers to compete as unique characters in 5-on-5 play against 16 other teams in a mix of regular-season games, tournaments and playoffs. The league hosted tryouts in early 2018, followed by the draft in March and the season tip-off in May. For more information about Wizards District Gaming, visit http://www.wizardsdg.com/.

About Events DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, deliver premier event services and flexible venues across the nation's capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy that generates over $400 million annually in total economic impact, and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the Stadium-Armory campus, which includes Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium and surrounding Festival Grounds, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and Maloof Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Events DC also built and now serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. The most recent addition is Gateway DC, an innovative and versatile space featuring a covered and open-air pavilion in the center of a 1-acre park, conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.eventsdc.com.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment

Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE), located in Washington, D.C., is one of the largest integrated sports and entertainment companies in the country with one of the most diverse partnership groups in all of sports. MSE owns and operates seven professional sports teams: the AFL's Baltimore Brigade and Washington Valor, NBA's Washington Wizards, NBA G League's Capital City Go-Go, NBA 2K League's Wizards District Gaming, NHL's Washington Capitals and the WNBA's Washington Mystics. The company is also co-owner of aXiomatic, which has controlling interest in global esports franchise Team Liquid, and owns and operates Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Monumental Sports & Entertainment also manages Kettler Capitals Iceplex, the state-of-the-art training facility for the Capitals and EagleBank Arena on George Mason University's campus. The District of Columbia and Events DC are building a new sports and entertainment facility in Southeast DC on the St. Elizabeth's East campus. The facility will feature a state-of-the art training facility for the Washington Wizards and Washington Mystics and will also include a 4,200-seat arena which will become the new home of the Mystics and Go-Go. The facility is scheduled to open in the fall of 2018. Monumental Sports & Entertainment also co-owns and operates Monumental Sports Network (MSN) with the NBC Sports Group. MSN is the mid-Atlantic region's top destination for exclusive fan experiences and original sports content across desktop, tablet, mobile and OTT streaming devices. Visit www.monumentalsports.com.

