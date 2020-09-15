Events DC Deploys The SurfaceGuard System To Protect Its Facilities And Attendees

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Events DC, Washington DC's Official Convention and Sports Authority, announced its partnership with SurfaceGuard to deploy its high-grade COVID-19 remediation and health and safety reporting system at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Entertainment and Sports Arena, DC Armory and The Fields at RFK Campus as part of their venues' health and safety reopening efforts.

Events DC venues will be the first facilities in the nation to implement this first-of-its-kind safety protection and the Walter E. Washington Convention Center is the first the convention center to deploy this COVID-19 remediation. SurfaceGuard is a Washington, DC-based specialty coating company combining an EPA N List disinfectant with advanced technology designed to kill COVID-19.

"Events DC is dedicated to bringing operational safety procedures and cleaning standards to the next level – and SurfaceGuard is a prime example of this," stated Gregory A. O'Dell, president and chief executive officer of Events DC. "The wellbeing of our attendees, vendors and employees is first and foremost in our minds. The Convention Center, along with the Entertainment and Sports Arena, DC Armory, and Fields at RFK Stadium will be treated regularly by SurfaceGuard to kill COVID-19 and inhibit the spread of viruses. bacteria and germs. Events DC is focused on being a leader and advancing safety in the convention, sports and entertainment industries – and partnering with SurfaceGuard is at the heart of this effort. We believe these actions will continue to help keep all customers, their attendees and our employees safe in these uncertain times."

SurfaceGuard uses BIOPROTECTTM, a groundbreaking, water-based non-toxic antimicrobial (Si-QUAT) that forms a durable surface protectant that inhibits the growth and spread of bacteria, mold, mildew, fungi and algae on both porous and non-porous surfaces for 90 days. Health and safety remediation data provided to EVENTS DC executives through SurfaceSafe, the company's digital sanitation and Covid remediation platform delivering unprecedented access to risk mitigation and quality assurance data.

The Global Virus Network, a coalition comprised of the world's preeminent human and animal virologists from 53 Centers of Excellence and 10 Affiliates in 32 countries, announced that two of its Centers of Excellence, the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity in Melbourne, Australia and the Rega Medical Research Institute of KU Leuven, Belgium, have confirmed that BIOPROTECT™ kills SARS-CoV-2 (the unique coronavirus that causes COVID-19) on surfaces and provides continuous residual viricidal activity for more than six weeks.

"We are honored to be selected by Events DC to partner with them in their effort to protect their attendees, vendors, community partners and employees. As a leader in the convention industry, Events DC continues to set the pace for safety and protection. We are pleased to be a part of this team," said Aubrey Vaughan, Managing Director of SurfaceGuard.

SurfaceGuard technicians use electrostatic sprayers, which use state of the art sprayer technology engineered specifically to positively charge atoms that, upon discharge from the sprayer, attach strongly to negatively charged atoms on surfaces. This enables the electrostatic spray to wrap around surfaces in a way that human hands simply cannot touch ensuring the greatest possible coverage of surface area. The disinfectant and antimicrobial products used by SurfaceGuard are nontoxic and safe for food preparation surfaces, the environment, humans, and pets.

About Events DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation's capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in total economic impact, and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, The Fields at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKCampus.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and the Entertainment and Sports Arena (www.ESAontheRise.com), all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC.

About SurfaceGuard

SurfaceGuard LLC, is a Washington, DC based specialized safety coating company that deploys innovative and environmentally responsible solutions to protect surfaces and common touch points from Covid, bacteria, viruses, and other types of microbial contaminants. The products used by SurfaceGuard are non-toxic, EPA registered and safe for food surface contact. Risk mitigation and quality assurance data are provided through SurfaceSafe, the company's digital sanitation and Covid remediation platform. SurfaceGuard specializes in convention centers, arena and large format properties.

