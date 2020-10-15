Events DC Invests in Health and Safety Tools to Safeguard Facilities Against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for Washington, DC has invested in a robust suite of new health and safety tools to help safeguard facilities against COVID-19. New safety equipment includes Kogniz and Certify, both thermal scanner systems to monitor temperature, FujiTec Ionful, an air purification system and NanoSeptic, a self-cleaning of high touch point surfaces. These new tools will prepare Events DC to continue to reopen safely and host events across their venues.

"With the implementation of these new smart health and safety tools across our venues, it is our hope that Events DC can serve as an industry leader in the reimagining of events and best practices, while emphasizing the upmost importance of creating a safe environment for all of our future guests. It is with pride that we uphold a gold standard for our facilities with the deployment of strict infectious disease protocols and tools amid today's environment," stated Gregory A. O'Dell, president and chief executive officer of Events DC.

The Kogniz Health Response Platform is an Artificial Intelligence (AI), real-time, multi-person detection platform that can track fevers from a distance while minimizing risks and sending automatic health and safety alerts to managers and affected employees. The Kogniz platform applies social distancing regulations by identifying gatherings of people throughout the designated facility and enforces the use of PPE by flagging tracked individuals that are non-compliant and counting the total number of attendees throughout the facility. Certify is a touchless thermal scanning and compliance platform that allows for pre-site visitation questionnaires and real-time notifications for individuals with high temperatures.

"As a next step in our efforts to best protect the welfare of our clients, customers and stakeholders, we at Events DC are proud to announce our implementation of new tools such as, Kogniz, Certify, Nano-Septic and Fujuitec Ionful technologies," said Samuel Thomas, SVP and general manager at Events DC/Walter E. Washington Convention Center. "This new equipment will enhance the health and safety protocols already in place in our venues, with the hope of welcoming our guests back with a mutual sense of confidence and trust."

The NanoSeptic self-cleaning efforts will engage high traffic public touch points and are powered by light and mineral nano crystals, which create a powerful oxidized reaction working to continuously eliminate organic contaminants. Fujitec Ionful from Sharp Corporation is engineered for elevator interiors and combats viruses, allergens, bacteria and mold with Plasmacluster technology which splits water molecules into charges ions to purify the air.

These are efforts are also coupled with enhanced digital signage displays placed throughout each venue for public health messaging and management of crowd control, as well the placement of floor signage encouraging the need to maintain social distancing. Events DC has also increased the amount of mobile hand sanitizers, that will soon be deploying an innovative four-hour hand sanitizer formula, approved specifically for food handling. In addition, three of Events DC's venues have achieved the GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation for premier cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Entertainment and Sports Arena and the DC Armory. Events DC is also the first to deploy SurfaceGuard, a high-grade COVID-19 remediation.

Events DC has long been recognized as one of the premier venue operators in the country and has demonstrated the organization's leading experience and high standards of care by building an Alternate Care Facility within the Walter E. Washington Convention Center this spring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Events DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation's capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in total economic impact, and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, The Fields at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKFields.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and the Entertainment and Sports Arena (www.ESAontheRise.com), all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC.

Contact: Ashley Forrester, 202-439-7109, [email protected]

