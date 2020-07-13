Events DC Pursues GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for Washington, DC announces today its commitment to pursue the Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation for the award-winning Walter E. Washington Convention Center, the Entertainment and Sports Arena and the non-military event space of the D.C. Armory. GBAC, a division of ISSA, launched a facility accreditation program on cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention. GBAC STAR establishes requirements to assist facilities with work practices, protocols, procedures, and systems to control risks associated with COVID-19 and is becoming a nationally recognized accreditation for the venue management industry.

A facility gains accreditation by demonstrating it follows GBAC's highest standards of sanitation and disinfection to address COVID-19 and other respiratory disease, rendering the facility safe to welcome guests and return to hosting events. The accreditation helps the events and meetings industry safely resume in-person events and satisfy attendees concerns.

"Pursuing the GBAC Star accreditation strengthens Events DC's commitment to providing a safe, clean and enjoyable event experience for our guests and staff amid this global pandemic," said Gregory A. O'Dell, president and chief executive officer. "As customers begin to reschedule their events, we want them to feel confident returning to our venues and can trust that we've implemented the highest safeguards and cleanliness into our recovery plan."

The GBAC STAR program assesses a facility's preparedness and provides staff with training for biorisk prevention and containment. The program also establishes a framework for communication and awareness best practices. Ideal for facilities like offices, restaurants, hotels, airports, convention centers, stadiums and other public venues of all sizes.

"The Walter E. Washington Convention Center has long been recognized as one of the premier venues in the country," said Samuel Thomas, SVP and General Manager at Events DC. "It is our goal to take our cleaning and operating standards to the next level by achieving Global Biorisk Advisory Council's STAR certification for our facility."

Events DC serves on Mayor Muriel Bowser's ReOpen DC Advisory Group, along with distinguished leaders from public health, business (including retail and hospitality), entertainment and recreation, and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and DC Health. Once the Walter E. Washington Convention Center is fully accredited in the 20 GBAC STAR Program Elements performance-based accreditation, the venue's staff will implement the industry's highest standards for cleaning and disinfection of infectious agents.

About GBAC, a Division of ISSA

Composed of international leaders in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response, and recovery, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, provides training, guidance, accreditation, certification, crisis management assistance, and leadership to government, commercial and private entities looking to mitigate, quickly address, and/or recover from biological threats and real-time crises. The organization's services include biorisk management program assessment and training, Forensic Restoration response and remediation, the GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation program, training and certification of individuals, and consulting for building owners and facility managers. For more information, visit www.gbac.org.

About Events DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation's capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in total economic impact, and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, The Fields at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKCampus.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and the Entertainment and Sports Arena (www.ESAontheRise.com), all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC.

CONTACT: Amanda Jeffries, (202) 249-3367, [email protected]

SOURCE Events DC

Related Links

http://www.eventsdc.com

