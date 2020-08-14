Events DC Secures GBAC STAR™ Accreditation for the Walter E. Washington Convention Center

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for Washington, DC, has secured GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation for the Walter E. Washington Convention Center from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC)®, a Division of ISSA. The Walter E. Washington Convention Center is the first convention center in the northeast corridor to achieve this accreditation for preeminent cleaning, disinfection and infection prevention strategies.

"Events DC is proud to announce that we are the first convention center in the northeast corridor to earn the Global Biorisk Advisory Council's® GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation. It is critical for us to showcase to our customers our ongoing dedication to safety protocols and cleaning procedures that will continue to instill trust and confidence as they look to book and reschedule their events at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC," stated Gregory A. O'Dell, president and chief executive officer of Events DC.

To earn this accreditation, the Walter E. Washington Convention Center successfully completed 20 program elements with specific performance and guidance criteria met. The GBAC STAR™ accreditation provides third-party validation that facilities are implementing thorough cleaning and disinfection programs.

As one of the country's premier Convention Centers, it is our goal to take our operational safety procedures and cleaning standards to the next level, which include enhanced sanitation and wellness efforts. We are honored to receive the GBAC STAR™ accreditation at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, which demonstrates how important cleanliness and safety remains our number one priority. As our team continues to work with our customers daily, and help them identify solutions and reschedule their events, we strive to provide reassurance and trust that we are committed to health and safety first and foremost," said Samuel Thomas, SVP and General Manager at Events DC/Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Featuring 2.3 million square feet of flexible conventions and meetings space, the Walter E. Washington Convention Center welcomes more than 1.5 million attendees each year and has generated over $6 billion of economic impact for Washington, DC since 2003.

Events DC has long been recognized as one of the premier venue operators in the country and has demonstrated the organization's leading experience and high standard of care by building an Alternate Care Facility within the Walter E. Washington Convention Center this spring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Events DC continues to deploy its COVID-19 venue recovery plan, the organization remains focused on additional areas of health and safety, including enhanced sanitation efforts, cutting-edge, hands-free technology and new food and beverage services and capabilities, along with comprehensive staff training.

Events DC also serves on Mayor Muriel Bowser's ReOpen DC Advisory Group, along with distinguished leaders from public health, business (including retail and hospitality), entertainment, and recreation, with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and DC Health.

Events DC continues to pursue GBAC STAR™ accreditation for its other properties, including the Entertainment and Sports Arena and the non-military space of the DC Armory. To-date, there are currently more than 3,000 facilities in 66 different countries undergoing the process of earning GBAC STAR™ accreditation.

About Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) ®, a Division of ISSA

Composed of international leaders in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response and recovery, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC)®, a Division of ISSA, provides training, guidance, accreditation, certification, crisis management assistance and leadership to government, commercial and private entities looking to mitigate, quickly address and/or recover from biological threats and real-time crises. The organization's services include biorisk management program assessment and training, Forensic Restoration® response and remediation, the GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation program, training and certification of individuals and consulting for building owners and facility managers. For more information, visit www.gbac.org.

About ISSA

With more than 9,300 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners and associated service members—ISSA is the world's leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Northbrook, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Mainz, Germany; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com.

About Events DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation's capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in total economic impact, and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, The Fields at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKCampus.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and the Entertainment and Sports Arena (www.ESAontheRise.com), all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC.

