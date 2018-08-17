Events DC to Host Professional Fighters League (PFL) Championship at New Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, and the Professional Fighters League (PFL) have partnered to host the playoff semi-final matches at the new Entertainment and Sports Arena in Congress Heights on Saturday, October 20.

The PFL is the first organization to present mixed martial arts in a regular season, playoffs and championship format.

"With the District's rich history in boxing and mixed martial arts, Events DC is excited to partner with the Pro Fighters League to host the league's highly-anticipated semi-final matches, as one of the first events at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Congress Heights this fall," said Gregory A. O'Dell, president and chief executive officer of Events DC. "We appreciate the PFL's commitment to Washington, DC and look forward to an ongoing partnership that provides new entertainment offerings for DC residents to experience and enjoy."

The District has a steep history in boxing and mixed martials, and with this Arena, Events DC plans to keep that tradition alive and vibrant. Not only will the 120,000 square-foot facility act as home court for DC's WNBA team, the Washington Mystics and the G League team, Capital City Go-Go, it will host additional entertainment programming including, boxing and mixed martial arts, concerts, esports and more. The venue will also serve as the official state-of-the art training facility for the NBA Washington Wizards.

"We are excited to be bringing our unique brand of MMA back to the Washington, DC area," said PFL CEO Peter Murray. "It has been a monumental first regular season for the PFL and we are intent on continuing to elevate our brand through strong partners like Events DC. It is truly an honor to be able to bring a global property like the PFL to a beautiful new venue like the Entertainment and Sports Arena."

The PFL regular season will conclude August 30 with PFL7 and the playoff brackets will be set. The top eight in each weight-class face-off in single elimination playoff fights on three consecutive weekends in October and the 2018 PFL season will conclude on New Year's Eve, December 31, with six championship bouts with each winner earning a $1,000,000 prize and the title of PFL champion.

All PFL regular season, playoff and championship fights will be available to watch and stream worldwide. NBCSN has established an exclusive live Thursday night PFL fight franchise, airing seven regular-season live events in prime time beginning June 7 through the end of August. Globally, PFL will broadcast up to six hours of live coverage on Facebook, including 30-minute pre- and post-fight show.

The Entertainment and Sports Arena will open in September and will be operated by Events DC. The facility will be an integral part of the District's future, in a rapidly growing neighborhood and will drive future development, including new retail and restaurants. For more information about the Arena, visit www.ESAontheRise.com.

PFL tickets will be on sale through Ticketmaster.com in the coming days. Stay connected on social media @ProFightLeague or for more information visit http://www.pflmma.com.

ABOUT EVENTS DC



Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation's capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in total economic impact, and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and Skate Park at RFK Campus. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKCampus.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and is building the Entertainment and Sports Arena (www.ESAontheRise.com), all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.eventsdc.com and find us on social media – Facebook (Events DC), Twitter (@TheEventsDC and @TheEventsDC_SED), and Instagram (@EventsDC).

About Professional Fighters League™

The Professional Fighters League presents MMA for the first time in the sport format where individuals compete in a regular season, "win-or-go-home" post-season, and championship. Co-founded by Donn Davis, Russ Ramsey, and Mark Leschly, the Professional Fighters League is backed by an ownership group of sports, media, and business titans. The PFL 2018 Season has 72 fighters in six weight-classes, competing in the regular season on Thursday nights in June, July, and August. The top eight in each weight-class face off in single-elimination playoff fights on Saturday nights in October and the PFL season concludes December 31 with six championship bouts back-to-back with a $10 million prize pool. Watch the entire PFL season action live on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), Facebook Watch, and www.PFLmma.com. For more visit www.PFLmma.com.

