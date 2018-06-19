Events DC Wins the Employee Engagement Company of the Year Award by the Employee Engagement Alliance

Each year, the Employee Engagement Alliance (EEA) recognizes industry leaders of engagement through innovative programs and practices that inspire action and drive the employee working experience forward. The Company of the Year was awarded to Events DC for demonstrating the most compelling and holistic approach to engaging their workforce. Nominations were evaluated by a diverse panel of industry professionals.

"Events DC's success in delivering premier event experiences to our customers is driven by our dedicated workforce," said Gregory A. O'Dell, president and chief executive officer of Events DC. "We are proud to be recognized as the industry leader in implementing programs, led by our Chief People Officer Misty Johnson Oratokhai, that create a positive company culture and recognize our talented employees."

"Events DC is success story in both business and engagement and at the heart of both is its 'People First' strategy," said Matt Manners, founder and chief executive officer of The Employee Engagement Awards. "They are an example to others that when you focus on your biggest asset, your people, it can be transformational for both business performance and the employee experience."

In addition to winning Employee Engagement Company of the Year, Events DC also received the Reward & Recognition Award. Events DC has programs throughout the year that inspire employees to connect with colleagues, promote professional growth, and recognize excellence.

"Employee programs are important to the culture at Events DC. It is important that we continue to develop and provide opportunities for employees that foster a positive working environment, growth and recognize their contributions to our organization," says Misty Johnson Oratokhai, chief people officer of Events DC.

Events DC's programs include:

Staffapalooza: Internal quarterly company-wide meetings to provide organizational news and updates, welcome new employees, and spotlight individual and team achievements;

Kudos Card Program: Encourages employee to employee recognition for going above and beyond the call of duty;

Let's Do Lunch: Inspires employees to develop professional relationships with those in other departments;

Training Courses: Continue professional development of staff by providing courses in areas such as "Strive for 5" (organizational values) principles, supervisory skills, management development training, and emotional intelligence. Events DC recently introduced a Toastmasters club; and

Annual Academy of Service Awards: Recognition of employees who exhibit exceptional performance.

As the face of conventions, sports, entertainment and cultural events within the nation's capital, Events DC employs over 270 associates. The organization recently hosted a job fair in May to recruit for positions at the new Entertainment & Sports Arena opening in Congress Heights, DC this fall. For more information about Events DC or to view current employment opportunities, please visit www.eventsdc.com.

About Events DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation's capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in total economic impact, and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Campus. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKCampus.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and is building the Entertainment & Sports Arena (www.ESAontheRise.com), all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.eventsdc.com and find us on social media – Facebook (Events DC), Twitter (@TheEventsDC), and Instagram (@EventsDC).

