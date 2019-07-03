Events DC's Chief Administrative Officer Honored At 2019 North American Employee Engagement Awards

WASHINGTON, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, announced that Chief Administrative Officer, Misty Johnson-Oratokhai, Esq., was named Professional of the Year on June 20 in New York City at the North American Employee Engagement Awards. The North American Employee Engagement Awards honors those organizations who put workforce engagement at the core of their business strategy. The Professional of the Year Award is given to professional executives who demonstrate that employee engagement is an integral part of their organization's success.

"It is Events DC's honor to have our Chief Administrative Officer recognized as one of the top Employee Engagement-dedicated employees in North America. This award reinforces the commitment and tireless effort that Misty Johnson-Oratokhai demonstrates by creating a premier experience for our employees at Events DC," said Gregory A. O'Dell, president and chief executive officer of Events DC. "We have a phenomenal team at Events DC, whose dedication helps define the District of Columbia as a world-class destination for all of our residents and visitors to enjoy."

Oratokhai's Professional of the Year Award is the perfect nod to her strategic vision for improving the overall employee experience at Events DC and creating a culture of caring for all employees. Over the last year, Oratokhai has overseen 41 promotions and 35 new hires with more than a 50% increase in both categories for women. Her remarks focused on the investment made for critical engagement initiatives and their successful outcomes. She noted, that each division within Events DC is driven by the desire to bring stellar events to Washington, DC by providing superior customer service to our clients and visitors.

"I am thrilled to receive the 2019 Professional of the Year Award and to be recognized by the North American Employee Engagement Awards. The implementation of engagement initiatives for our employees at Events DC have yielded successful results and I'm thankful for my team, who understands the influence and impact that the results have on our organization," said Johnson-Oratokhai, Chief Administrative Officer of Events DC. "At Events DC, we are proud to create an unforgettable visitor experience for our clients and their attendees – and I am honored to have the opportunity to weave that same experience back into the core of our organization for our employees."

The take-home message from Oratokhai's remarks showcase a prime example of how Events DC strives to create a culture of caring, through investing in critical employee engagement initiatives. One engagement initiative highlighted was "Empathy Day," where the C-Suite at Events DC shadows different lines of business to create a shared understanding of what it's like to keep the trains running from all levels of the organization. As an around the clock business, Events DC employees support the mission to make DC a leading destination across the conventions, sports and entertainment landscapes.

The Employee Engagement Awards and Conference is the first and only global dedicated awards and conference whose core mission is to inspire and educate people to remake the way organizations think about and engage people to achieve their purpose. From its inception in 2015, the Employee Engagement Awards focuses on recognizing professionals and organizations who put people at the heart of its success.

About Events DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation's capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in total economic impact, and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and Skate Park at RFK Campus. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKCampus.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and the Entertainment and Sports Arena (www.ESAontheRise.com), all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.eventsdc.com and find us on social media – Facebook (Events DC), Twitter (@TheEventsDC) and Instagram (@EventsDC).

Contact: Ashley Forrester

aforrester@eventsdc.com; 202-439-7109

SOURCE Events DC

Related Links

http://www.eventsdc.com

