Events Industry Disruptors Anil D. Aggarwal & Simran Rekhi Aggarwal Launch Digital-First Events Company, Fintech Meetup

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Events industry disruptors, Anil D. Aggarwal and Simran Rekhi Aggarwal, today announced the launch of Fintech Meetup, a digital-first events company for payments, banking and related financial services. Previously, Anil and Simran founded and operated leading conferences across a broad range of sectors, and Anil served as the Chairman and CEO of two venture-backed fintech startups, the most recent of which was acquired by Google.

The inaugural Fintech Meetup--called Fintech Spring Meetup--will take place online on Tuesday-Thursday, June 15-17, 2021 from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm PT (12:30 pm to 3:15 pm ET). Rather than focus on delivering content, Fintech Spring Meetup will focus entirely on networking and collaboration, and will be fintech's largest online interactive community.

"Our mission is to help catalyze the digital transformation and modernization of payments, banking and related financial services with facilitated, efficient and productive meetings, discussions and other interactions," said Anil D. Aggarwal, founder and chief executive officer of Fintech Meetup. "We're building a proprietary tech platform, which will be ready in time for Fintech Spring Meetup so that we can schedule more than 10,000 double opt-in virtual meetings and curated discussions for over 1,000 participants."

As a participant in Fintech Spring Meetup, you'll get to:

Reach out to over 1,000 fintech industry professionals to share your thoughts on how to work together, as well as hear from them about how they'd like to work with you, Participate in up to 24 15-minute double opt-in meetings (average of 12 meetings per participant) as well as up to two 55-minute curated peer group discussions called Tabletalks, and Get up to 24 post-event introductions for high priority matches that weren't scheduled as meetings.

Fintech Spring Meetup will facilitate all of the interactions that typically take place at traditional events so you can:

Connect with new and familiar faces including clients, vendors, partners and friends

Meet potential customers and partners

Buy, sell and discover products and solutions

Uncover the newest and hottest startups

Fund startups or raise capital

Provide or get offers and promotions

Reach out to potential acquirers or acquisition targets

Launch products, make announcements and share news

Participate in media and analyst interviews

Ask experts pressing questions and learn about cutting edge corporate initiatives

Recruit and hire or find a job

Find a mentor or be a mentor

Leverage resources for professional and personal development

Discuss timely topics with groups of peers

"Fintech Spring Meetup will be a productive, easy and efficient way to connect with the people you know and build connections with the people you don't," said Simran Rekhi Aggarwal, founder and president of Fintech Meetup. "Think of it this way: more than 1,000 of your customers, partners, vendors, prospects, colleagues and friends as well as investors, analysts and media will be participating in more than 10,000 meetings. With the high level of pent-up demand to find ways to work together, we're excited to bring this community together, and we hope you'll join us."

Learn more about Fintech Spring Meetup at www.fintechmeetup.com .

About Fintech Meetup

Fintech Meetup is a digital-first events company that helps catalyze the modernization of payments, banking and related financial services through community and collaboration with facilitated meetings, discussions and other interactions. Fintech Meetups are productive, easy and efficient ways to connect online and offline with the people you know and build connections with the people you don't.

