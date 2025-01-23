Events Industry Market to Grow by USD 1.07 Trillion (2025-2029), Driven by Increased Corporate Events, Report Highlights AI-Driven Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global events industry market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.07 trillion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. Rise in number of corporate events is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing popularity of events in education. However, emerging threat from open-source virtual events solutions poses a challenge. Key market players include Access Destination Services, Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc., ATPI Ltd., BCD Travel Services BV, CL EVENTS AND WEDDINGS, Clarion Events Ltd., CS Ellis, Cvent Holding Corp., DRP Holdings Ltd., Entertaining Asia Ltd., Event Rhythm, Group Seven Events Ltd., Liberty Media Corp., Questex Media Group LLC, Regpack Inc., RELX Plc, Riviera Events, Theism Events, and The Freeman Co..

Events Industry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.5% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 1067.1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.9 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, Germany, UK, France, China, Canada, Japan, Spain, Brazil, and India Key companies profiled Access Destination Services, Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc., ATPI Ltd., BCD Travel Services BV, CL EVENTS AND WEDDINGS, Clarion Events Ltd., CS Ellis, Cvent Holding Corp., DRP Holdings Ltd., Entertaining Asia Ltd., Event Rhythm, Group Seven Events Ltd., Liberty Media Corp., Questex Media Group LLC, Regpack Inc., RELX Plc, Riviera Events, Theism Events, and The Freeman Co.

Market Driver

The Events Industry encompasses a wide range of public gatherings, serving various business objectives and celebrating achievements. This sector includes conferences, exhibitions, corporate events, seminars, promotions, fundraising initiatives, sports events, festivals, trade shows, and more. Corporate organizations, public entities, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) cater to diverse audiences, addressing societal needs. Business events offer a hands-on learning environment, with discussions, interactions, and knowledge exchange. Entertainment is a significant component, including music concerts, sports, and art performances. Sponsorships, virtual events, and hybrid events are growing trends, with B2B and B2C large enterprises, software organizations, and platform organizations driving the market. Event management companies employ real-time communication tools, ensuring cost-effective, easily accessible digital evolution. Venue costs, on-site fees, event rentals, entertainment expenses, and production costs contribute to the financial burden. Effective communication, registration, ticketing processes, and attendee experiences are crucial for customer satisfaction. International collaborations segment the Events Industry, with corporate events & seminars, music & art performances, and sporting competitions catering to various purposes. Event sponsorships, time, and place play essential roles in business profitability and positive impressions. Overall operational outlay includes intricacies like ticketing sales, entertainment industry collaborations, and customer engagement for brand loyalty and prospective customers.

Virtual events in the education sector are gaining popularity as an effective and cost-efficient method for imparting knowledge. Traditional institutions are adopting this trend by offering virtual classrooms for students. These sessions provide flexibility in terms of time and location. Students can access quality education from qualified instructors, regardless of geographical boundaries. Virtual events also incorporate game dynamics to boost interest and enhance attention span, while improving time management skills. Conferencing features enable interactive sessions between students and faculty members, and social media integration broadens networking opportunities.

Market Challenges

The Events Industry encompasses public gatherings for various purposes, including business objectives, celebration of achievements, entertainment, and support for community causes. This industry includes conferences, exhibitions, corporate events, seminars, promotions, and fundraising initiatives. It caters to diverse audiences, addressing societal needs through music concerts, sports events, festivals, trade shows, and conventions. Corporate organizations, public entities, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are significant players in this industry. Business events offer a hands-on learning environment, with participants engaging in discussions and interactions. Entertainment industry events, such as music concerts and festivals, attract international music professionals, performing artists, speakers, entrepreneurs, producers, and emerging technologies. Event management companies play a crucial role in organizing these events, ensuring smooth operations and managing significant expenditures. Communication is key, with transactions handled through online booking, phone calls, and emails. Virtual events and hybrid events are gaining popularity due to digital evolution and the ease of access through smartphones, desktop apps, and mobile apps. Event logistics, registration, ticketing processes, and attendee experiences are essential components, aiming for customer satisfaction and positive impressions. Sponsorship opportunities exist for B2B and B2C events, with large enterprises, sports organizations, and telecasting/broadcasting rights holders often involved. Event organization intricacies can be financially burdensome, but effective communication and cost-effective solutions contribute to business profitability.

Open-source virtual events present a significant competition for commercial enterprise virtual solutions in the market. These software can be downloaded and utilized on various platforms, making them an attractive option for micro, small-scale enterprises, and individual users due to their cost-effectiveness. The high purchasing and licensing costs associated with proprietary virtual events are a barrier for many. Open-source alternatives, such as OpenSim, VirtualBox, and Xen Project, offer basic features comparable to commercial events and are freely accessible online. This availability poses a challenge for vendors in the global events industry market who offer proprietary virtual events.

Segment Overview

This events industry market report extensively covers market segmentation by

1.1 Corporate events and seminar- The corporate events and seminars segment of the events industry market is experiencing notable growth due to the digitalization of core processes, customer focus, and an increase in the number of corporate events such as product launches, conferences, seminars, company outings, dinners, and team-building activities. Key end-users include private organizations, businesses, corporations, trading associations, educational institutions, and political parties. These events help control event logistics and improve operational efficiency, resulting in cost savings of nearly 30%. The market's growth is driven by global transactions from professional development conferences, strategic planning meetings, and annual shareholder meetings. Despite this growth, the market share for corporate events and seminars is decreasing due to the expansion of other industries like corporations, music, and concerts. These factors are expected to fuel the expansion of the global events industry market in the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Events Industry encompasses a vast array of public gatherings, each serving unique business objectives and purposes. From celebrations of achievements and milestones to conferences, exhibitions, seminars, promotions, and fundraising initiatives, events cater to various needs. Entertainment, in the form of music and art performances, adds to the appeal, while sports and festivals engage the populace. Trade exhibits provide opportunities for transactions, and the time and place of an event are crucial in ensuring its success. The purpose of an event can range from business profitability to supporting community causes. Online booking and phone calls facilitate easy registration, making events more accessible to all.

Market Research Overview

The Events Industry encompasses a vast array of public gatherings, catering to diverse audiences and societal needs. These events serve various business objectives, from celebration of achievements and entertainment, to support for community causes, conferences, exhibitions, corporate events, seminars, promotions, and fundraising initiatives. The industry includes sports events, festivals, trade shows, and various types of business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) events. Events can be organized by corporate organizations, public entities, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and more. They provide a hands-on learning environment for participants, offering discussions, interactions, and knowledge exchange. Entertainment plays a significant role, with music concerts, sports, and art performances, as well as virtual reality encounters and live music experiences. Sponsorship, both for events and organizations, is a crucial aspect, with telecasting/broadcasting rights, sports sponsorship, and hybrid events. Event management companies play a key role, utilizing the latest technologies, social media presence, on-site food options, and real-time communication tools to ensure cost-effective, easily accessible, and digitally evolved events. The industry is segmented into various types, including corporate events & seminars, conferences & exhibition, promotion & fundraising, music & art performances, and sporting competitions. Each event aims to create a positive impression, engage customers, build brand loyalty, and ensure customer satisfaction. Event logistics, registration, ticketing processes, and attendee experiences are all crucial components of a successful event.

