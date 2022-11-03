Events Industry Market to grow by USD 314.33 Bn by 2026, Rise in number of corporate events to boost market growth - Technavio

120 Pages report segments the events industry market by Type (corporate events and seminars, music concerts, festivals, sports, and others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The events industry market size is expected to increase by USD 614.33billion, at a CAGR of 10.59 % from 2021 to 2026. 34% of the growth originates from Europe with a Y-O-Y growth of 3.6%.

Events Industry Market: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Events Industry 2022-2026

Technavio categorizes the global events industry market as a part of the global diversified support services market within the global commercial services and supplies market. The global diversified support services market covers companies primarily providing labor-oriented support services to businesses and governments. It includes companies providing commercial cleaning services, dining and catering services, equipment repair services, industrial maintenance services, industrial auctioneers, storage and warehousing, transaction services, uniform rental services, and other business support services.

Events Industry Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the internet and direct marketing retail market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Events Industry Market: Major Growth Drivers

The events industry market reports the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

The rise in the number of corporate events

The growing prominence of social networking sites

The increasing need to improve competitive responsiveness

Also, the major trend fueling the expansion of the events industry market is the rise in the popularity of online events in the educational sector. Even at conventional educational institutions, the use of virtual classrooms to offer education is growing. Students can participate in study sessions for this kind of instruction at any time and from any location. Additionally, students receive free instructional sessions that help them save money and advance their expertise.

Events Industry Market: Key Vendor

Access Destination Services

Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc.

ATPI Ltd.

BCD Travel BV

Capita Plc

CL Events

Clarion Events Ltd.

Cvent Inc.

DRP Holdings Ltd.

Entertaining Asia Ltd.

Event Rhythm

Group Seven Events Ltd.

Reasons to Buy Events Industry Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist events industry market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the events industry market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the events industry market across Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of events industry market vendors.

Events Industry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.59% Market growth 2022-2026 $614.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.6 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Access Destination Services, Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc., ATPI Ltd., BCD Travel BV, Capita Plc, CL Events, Clarion Events Ltd., Cvent Inc., DRP Holdings Ltd., Entertaining Asia Ltd., Event Rhythm, Group Seven Events Ltd., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., Outback Concerts LLC, Questex Media Group LLC, Reed Exhibitions Ltd., Riviera Events, The Freeman Co., Versatile Event Management, and Viagogo Entertainment Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Corporate events and seminar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Corporate events and seminar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Corporate events and seminar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Corporate events and seminar - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Corporate events and seminar - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Music concert - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Music concert - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Music concert - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Music concert - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Music concert - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Festival - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Festival - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Festival - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Festival - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Festival - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Sports - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Sports - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Sports - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Sports - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Sports - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Access Destination Services

Exhibit 101: Access Destination Services - Overview



Exhibit 102: Access Destination Services - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Access Destination Services - Key offerings

10.4 Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc.

Exhibit 104: Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 ATPI Ltd.

Exhibit 107: ATPI Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: ATPI Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: ATPI Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 BCD Travel BV

Exhibit 110: BCD Travel BV - Overview



Exhibit 111: BCD Travel BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: BCD Travel BV - Key offerings

10.7 Cvent Inc.

Exhibit 113: Cvent Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Cvent Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Cvent Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Entertaining Asia Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Entertaining Asia Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Entertaining Asia Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Entertaining Asia Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

Exhibit 119: Live Nation Entertainment Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Live Nation Entertainment Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Live Nation Entertainment Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Live Nation Entertainment Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Questex Media Group LLC

Exhibit 123: Questex Media Group LLC - Overview



Exhibit 124: Questex Media Group LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Questex Media Group LLC - Key offerings

10.11 Riviera Events

Exhibit 126: Riviera Events - Overview



Exhibit 127: Riviera Events - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Riviera Events - Key offerings

10.12 Viagogo Entertainment Inc.

Exhibit 129: Viagogo Entertainment Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Viagogo Entertainment Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Viagogo Entertainment Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

