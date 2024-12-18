Events Industry Market to Grow by USD 722.67 Billion (2024-2028), Increase in Corporate Events Driving Revenue, Market Evolution Powered by AI - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global events industry market size is estimated to grow by USD 722.67 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.63% during the forecast period. Rise in number of corporate events is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing popularity of events in education. However, emerging threat from open-source virtual events solutions poses a challenge. Key market players include Access Destination Services, Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc., ATPI Ltd., BCD Travel Services BV, CL EVENTS AND WEDDINGS, Clarion Events Ltd., CS Ellis, Cvent Holding Corp., DRP Holdings Ltd., Entertaining Asia Ltd., Event Rhythm, Freeman, Liberty Media Corp., Questex Media Group LLC, Regpack Inc., RELX Plc, Riviera Events, Theism Events, and Group Seven Events Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Events Industry Market 2024-2028

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global events industry market is experiencing significant growth due to the adoption of virtual classrooms for education. These classrooms offer flexible learning opportunities, enabling students to access educational content anytime and anywhere. Virtual events provide access to qualified instructors, transcending geographical boundaries. Interactive features like game dynamics and social media integration enhance student engagement and improve attention span. The Cisco WebEx Training Center is an example of a platform that addresses online instructional challenges, offering features such as audio, video, data sharing, and breakout sessions for collaborative learning experiences. These advancements are driving the expansion of the events industry market.

The events industry market is experiencing significant growth, with numerous organizations and businesses focusing on creating unique and memorable experiences for their clients. The use of technology, such as virtual and augmented reality, is becoming increasingly popular in the industry. Conferences and seminars are being held online, allowing for greater accessibility and convenience. Additionally, the trend towards sustainable events is gaining momentum, with many organizations prioritizing eco-friendly practices. The market for event management software and tools is also expanding, making it easier for businesses to plan and execute events efficiently. Overall, the events industry is adapting to the changing landscape and embracing new trends to meet the evolving needs of their clients.

Market Challenges

Open-source virtual events pose a significant challenge to the global events industry market due to their cost-effectiveness and widespread availability. While they offer similar basic features as proprietary virtual events, the potential for data security and privacy breaches is a major concern. This threat may deter event organizers and attendees, hindering market growth during the forecast period. Open-source solutions, such as OpenSim, VirtualBox, and Xen Project, are freely available and accessible to a wide range of users, increasing the risk of vulnerabilities being exploited. This concern may undermine stakeholder trust and confidence in open-source virtual events.

In the Events Industry, several challenges exist that impact the success of conferences, seminars, and other gatherings. One major challenge is the increasing competition, as more organizations seek to host events to engage with their audiences. Another challenge is the need to provide unique and innovative experiences to attendees, as expectations continue to rise. Additionally, the use of technology in events is becoming essential, with the need to offer seamless registration, virtual events, and contactless check-ins. Cost management is also a significant challenge, as organizations strive to keep expenses low while delivering high-quality events. Lastly, the impact of global events, such as pandemics, can disrupt the industry, requiring quick adaptations and creative solutions.

Segment Overview

This events industry market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Corporate events and seminar

1.2 Music concert

1.3 Festival

1.4 Sports

1.5 Others Source 2.1 Sponsorship

2.2 Ticket sale

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Corporate events and seminar- The corporate events and seminars segment is experiencing growth due to digitization, customer focus, and an increase in events like product launches and conferences. This market caters to private organizations, corporations, trading associations, educational institutions, and political parties. Services provided include research, venue selection, transportation, and food arrangements. Despite growth, the market share is decreasing due to expansion in other industries like corporations, music, and concerts. Transactions from professional development conferences, strategic meetings, and shareholder meetings are driving the industry's overall growth.

Research Analysis

The Events Industry Market encompasses a diverse range of activities, including public gatherings, business objectives, celebrations of achievements, and entertainment. These events cater to various community causes, conferences, exhibitions, corporate events, seminars, promotions, fundraising initiatives, sports events, festivals, trade shows, and conventions. The industry provides a hands-on learning environment for participants, fostering discussions, interactions, and knowledge exchange. Entertainment industry events, such as music concerts and club festivals, add to the industry's appeal. Corporate organizations, public entities, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) host these events to meet societal needs and marketing objectives. Incentive group events and marketing events are popular for special celebrations, while courses and training programs offer networking opportunities. Ticket sales are a significant revenue source for the industry.

Market Research Overview

The Events Industry Market encompasses various sectors, including conferences, exhibitions, festivals, and cultural events. This market is characterized by its ability to bring people together, foster innovation, and create memorable experiences. The use of technology, such as virtual and augmented reality, is increasingly popular in the events industry, enhancing attendee engagement and interaction. Sponsorships and partnerships play a significant role in event funding and marketing. The events industry is also subject to various challenges, such as logistical complexities, security concerns, and unforeseen circumstances. Despite these challenges, the market continues to grow, driven by the demand for unique and experiences. The events industry is a dynamic and evolving sector that requires creativity, adaptability, and effective planning to deliver successful events.

