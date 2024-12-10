Events.com Acquires Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival, Expanding Its Southern California Festival Portfolio

Early Bird Tickets Available Now, 2025 Artist Lineup to be Revealed in Early Next Year

LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Events.com ("the Company"), an industry-leading event management platform, today announced the acquisition of the renowned Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival , a marquee cultural event in the heart of San Diego. This acquisition underscores Events.com's commitment to enhancing the live event experience and expanding its influence within Southern California's vibrant festival landscape.

"Bringing the Wonderfront Festival into our portfolio of events marks a key milestone for Events.com as we continue to merge technology with iconic live experiences," said Stephen Partridge, President and COO of Events.com. "Under our ownership, we'll streamline operations and create more digital engagement opportunities for guests. In less than a decade, this festival has become an iconic part of San Diego's cultural landscape becoming known as the city's tastemaker festival, and we're excited to leverage our cutting-edge technology to elevate it even further."

Launched in 2019, the Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival has quickly become a must-attend event for music lovers and art enthusiasts. Held annually along San Diego's downtown waterfront, the festival combines a diverse lineup of more than 80 musical acts alongside art, food, and cultural experiences to create a one-of-a-kind three-day experience. With nearly 42,000 attendees at the event's 2024 edition, the festival continues to captivate guests not only with outstanding musical performances but also with immersive art installations and community events, including yacht parties and activations throughout San Diego's vibrant Gaslamp Quarter.

"Our partnership with Events.com presents a valuable opportunity to enhance the Wonderfront Festival from a technological standpoint while preserving the essence of what has made it special since its inception," said Paul Thornton, Wonderfront's Founder & Executive Producer. "With Events.com's expertise in event management and the innovative capabilities of its platform, we're looking forward to creating even more memorable experiences for our guests as we enhance our operational efficiencies, including ticketing, guest engagement, and overall festival management."

The 2025 festival, scheduled for May 16-18, 2025, will continue to build on the excitement from the previous years. Under Events.com's ownership, festival-goers can expect a seamless digital experience for ticketing, real-time event updates, and interactive features powered by the Company's AI-driven event discovery and management tools.

Past Wonderfront lineups have featured a diverse array if artists including Kings of Leon, Weezer, Beck, Gwen Stefani, Zac Brown Band, Lainey Wilson, Cage the Elephant, Dominic Fike, Miguel, MGMT, Migos, G-Eazy, Kaytranada, Nicky Jam, CNCO, Carly Rae Jepsen, Natasha Beddingfield, and many others, cementing the festival's reputation as a showcase with a diverse lineup from global icons to emerging talent. The 2025 lineup, to be announced early next year, promises another outstanding slate of artists.

Since 2022, Events.com has enabled event organizers to manage, market, and monetize the entire lifecycle of an event, from local fundraisers to global festivals, marathons and more. With end-to-end event management solutions, Events.com gives organizers access to a suite of tools at every step. The platform offers sponsorship and promotional tools, event management software, digital marketing services, on-site check-in, and add-on sales to help ensure a smooth event experience from start to finish.

In August 2024, Events.com announced a definitive agreement to merge with Concord Acquisition Corp. II (OTCQX: CNDA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The merger (referred to below as the Proposed Business Combination"), is expected to close in 2025, will provide Events.com with enhanced resources to accelerate its growth strategy and reinforce its leadership in the event management space. The combined public company ("PubCo") is expected to be named "Events.com" and to list its common stock under the new ticker symbol "RSVP," subject to the approval of its listing application.

For more information about Events.com, please visit https://events.com .

About Events.com

Events.com powers a two-sided marketplace and platform that helps passionate individuals create, promote, discover, and enjoy events. Events.com's platform helps event organizers seamlessly execute their events and allows event goers to discover, interact, and transact with the events they love. The Company offers a robust ecosystem that supports millions of event creators worldwide, catering to various interests. From the prestigious All-In Summit, the world's leading podcast for business, technology, and investing, to the vibrant 100,000-person Renaissance Festival in Florida, the exclusive Club Getaway featured on Bravo, the event calendar on NewYork.com, the transformative Archangel Summit, and movie experiences at the iconic Mayfair Theatre in Ottawa—Events.com technology is the driving force behind unforgettable moments worldwide.

For additional information, please visit events.com .

Videos

2024 Wonderfront Festival Recap

The most meaningful moments in our lives, powered by Events.com

Art and Logos

You may download the logos from Events.com here.

You may download images from Wonderfront 2024 here .

About Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival

The Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival captures the vibrant essence of San Diego, celebrating the start of summer where the city meets the sea in America's Finest City. This unique three-day event unfolds in downtown San Diego's iconic waterfront parks, spanning over seven stages with breathtaking views. Featuring more than 80 artists, Wonderfront presents a diverse lineup that ranges from chart-topping headliners to today's hottest emerging talents, ensuring something for every musical taste. Just steps from the Gaslamp Quarter and Little Italy, festival-goers are fully immersed in the rich culture and flavors of San Diego. Beyond unforgettable live music, Wonderfront offers exclusive yacht parties, local culinary delights, captivating art installations, interactive activations, after-parties, and more. Celebrate San Diego's spirit at Wonderfront!

For additional information, please visit: https://wonderfrontfestival.com/

