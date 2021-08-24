Events.com Announces Integration with USA Triathlon to Deliver Seamless, Mobile and Automated Event Registration for Athletes

USAT is the national governing body for triathlon, para-triathlon, and other races held across the country. The organization also supports athletes who compete in international events, including the Olympic and Pan American Games. Events.com's user-friendly event management tools give race organizers the information they need at their fingertips to host triathlons and other events nationwide, with simplified registration for USAT athletes.

"At Events.com, a big part of our mission is to make event organizers' lives easier - they are the heart and soul of the event industry. With every product release, we keep them in mind," said Events.com CEO and Co-founder Mitch Thrower, a 22X Ironman triathlete and former owner of Triathlete Magazine. "This integration with USAT streamlines and automates the process of managing and verifying athletes' USAT membership. We are proud to work with USAT to provide a faster and more efficient experience. Triathletes are some of the most motivated people on the planet and they love saving time. Events.com is here to help."

Events.com offers a comprehensive suite of event planning tools designed specifically for athletic events, including triathlons. In addition to USAT registration integration, Events.com delivers industry-leading technology solutions designed to improve event engagement for attendees and partners. Key functionality includes: refer-a-friend, email active attendees, collect electronic signatures, sell merchandise, affiliate codes, sponsorship management, and the capacity to auto-invite athletes back next year. USAT-sanctioned event organizers can now access the full suite of Events.com tools to create and manage race events.

Events.com is a platform for event organizers to create and promote their events and connect with their audience so everyone gets more value out of every experience. With a suite of tools that help event organizers streamline their sales, marketing, and sponsorships, Events.com makes it easy to share your event with the people who want to be there. For additional information, visit Events.com .

For additional information, visit Events.com or follow Events.com on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Headquartered in Colorado, USA Triathlon was founded in 1982 and sanctions over 4,300 events. It also forms connections with more than 400,000 athletes, race directors, and coaches annually. USAT is a member of World Triathlon and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

