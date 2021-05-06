Events.com Launches New Digital Tools to Support Industries Planning Hybrid Virtual and In-Person Events in 2021

SAN DIEGO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Events.com announced today the launch of digital tools to help event planners create and manage hybrid virtual and live events within one user-friendly mobile platform. As the event industry begins to re-engage in-person attendees after a year of virtual events, Events.com's innovative new features integrate with streaming platforms Clubhouse, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Vimeo, and Instagram; as well as wearable technology. Events.com supports hundreds of thousands of event planners around the world, delivering next-generation ticketing, registration, challenge, marketing, discovery and sponsorship tools.

"No matter the challenge put before us, humans will always find a way to connect around shared experiences," said Mitch Thrower, co-founder and CEO, Events.com. "Part of our new mission for 2021 is to help the world get back together and experience new and meaningful moments. For event planners, the pent-up demand from a year of cancelled and virtual events is about to spark a very busy time and we're here to help make their re-starts as simple and successful as possible."

In 2020, Events.com helped the industry respond to changing requirements by building tools to support a transition to virtual event planning, event cancellations and refund processes, attendee communications, and more. The company's enhanced virtual event planning tools now include virtual event calendars, virtual attendee challenge tools, and features that maximize virtual event attendance and participation.

New hybrid event planning features from Events.com include:

iFrame DIY white-lable digital event landing pages; Live video streaming plugins and seamless integration with YouTube, Vimeo, Instagram and Facebook; Event registration integration powering signup for Clubhouse Rooms, Twitter Spaces and Facebook Rooms; as well as YouTube, Zoom and Vimeo; and User-friendly virtual and hybrid challenge planning and management tools that integrate with Strava, Fitbit, Polar and Garmin; with activity certificates and challenge bib numbers.

"The updates we've added to Events.com's event management platform are designed to help organizers plan all aspects of live virtual, in-person, and hybrid events," said Stephen Partridge co-founder and President, Events.com. "Consolidating event planning, sponsorship management, marketing, and attendee engagement processes within one user-friendly platform allows event organizers to streamline the entire process and deliver industry-leading event experiences for diverse audiences."

About Events.com

Events.com is a mobile-first event management and registration platform that helps organizers manage, market, and monetize everything from local fundraisers to global festivals and marathons. With its end-to-end event management solutions, Events.com gives organizers access to a suite of tools at every step. Events.com offers sponsorship and promotional tools, event management software, digital marketing services, on-site check-in and sales to make the event organizing process a smooth experience from start to finish.

For additional information, visit Events.com or follow Events.com on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Click here to download Events.com logos and images.

