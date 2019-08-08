Events.com Named Official Technology Partner for Beyond Events

The Hawaiian-themed Aloha Run features island music and a luau party at the finish line with Tahitian dancers. Awesome '80s Run celebrates the days of big hair, neon colors, and some of the best party music ever recorded. San Diego Beach & Bay Half Marathon and 5k offers an epic course through some of San Diego's most beautiful beaches, bays and resorts.

"The Events.com team is filled with industry veterans, and we believe their expertise will help us increase sales and revenue," said Christy Carreno, Director of Events. "Their innovative tools are reducing administrative oversight for our team. And our registrants are already praising the slick, mobile-first interface," added Carreno.

"Events.com has always been committed to providing the best technology for events to foster growth and maximize profit," said Steve Mazza, Director of U.S. Sales, Events.com. "As a California based company, we're honored to work with Beyond Events to catapult their events to the next level right here in our backyard," added Mazza.

Register for one of the Beyond Events at Events.com . Look for more Beyond Events to be added to the platform in the near future.

About Events.com

Events.com connects people with the experiences they love. Its mobile-first event management and registration platform helps organizers manage, market, and monetize everything from low-key fundraisers to massive festivals and marathons. With its end-to-end event management solutions, including sponsorship sales software, Events.com gives organizers access to a suite of tools at every step of planning. Learn more at Events.com .

SOURCE Events.com

Related Links

http://www.events.com

