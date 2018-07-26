Events.com Selected as Official Registration Partner for the Great Aloha Run

Featuring 22,000 participants, there's a place for everyone in the Great Aloha Run. The race gets its Hawaiian name, "Ke kukini me ke aloha pau'ole," from this inclusive philosophy—the race with compassionate love.

Over the past 35 years, the Great Aloha Run has raised more than $12 million for over 150 non-profit health and human service organizations and community groups throughout Hawaii.

"We opened registrations on July 27th and the experience continues to be wonderful. We chose Events.com because of their vision for events and the power of their platform. They provide a complete solution that includes great customer service, which makes for an even better partnership," said Carole Kai Onouye, Co-Founder & President, Great Aloha Run. "We're excited for great success with them!"

"This partnership with Great Aloha Run is another example that the greatest global events are choosing Events.com," said Mitch Thrower, Founder and Chairman, Events.com. "Our vision for Events.com is to be the single greatest events destination where we bring people together from around the world to experience some of the best moments of their lives. It's a grand vision and the Great Aloha Run is a wonderful example."

The event will take place on Presidents' Day—Monday, February 18, 2019. There will be entertainment along the course, featuring live bands, radio stations with DJs, school cheer teams, and more.

Register today for the 35th Annual Great Aloha Run at Events.com.

