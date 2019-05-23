Events.com Selected as Official Technology Partner for NOLA Caribbean Festival

This year's festival takes place June 22-23 from 5-10 p.m. at Central City BBQ in New Orleans. Guests can enjoy live music and other performances, international DJs, local chefs, art vendors, kids activities, salsa dancing, a Carnival parade and more.

"We were in great need of a technology and ticketing partner who could help us grow our festival," said Joel Hitchcock Tilton, Founder of NOLA Caribbean Festival. "The team at Events.com quickly earned our trust. From sponsorship tools and marketing to analytics and customer service, their services are different and more robust than any other company we've come across in the event space. Their consultative approach is refreshing, and in our first year working with Events.com, they've already saved us time and have guided us to grow profits."

"There is a massive cultural shift today and people are spending their money on experiences instead of stuff, as evidenced by the thousands of new festivals popping up everywhere, year-round," said Stephen Partridge, Co-founder and President, Events.com. "Our goal with NOLA Caribbean Festival, as it remains with all our event makers, is to catapult that cultural shift even farther as we help them create lasting, enriching experiences while generating more revenue for them."

Register for the NOLA Caribbean Festival on Events.com .

About Events.com

Events.com connects people with the experiences they love. Its mobile-first event management and registration platform helps organizers manage, market, and monetize everything from low-key fundraisers to massive festivals and marathons. With its end-to-end event management solutions, including sponsorship sales software, Events.com gives organizers access to a suite of tools at every step of planning. Learn more at Events.com .

SOURCE Events.com

