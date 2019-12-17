Events.com Wraps 2019 With Awards for Best Company Culture and Best CEO in the US by Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace evaluation platform that collects anonymous employee data. The site reveals company culture impressions and market compensation to improve the transparency of employer brands. Comparably's annual Best Places to Work Awards recognize the companies and business leaders deemed as the most exceptional.

The Best Company Culture award acknowledges Events.com's commitment to creating an enriching work environment - from growth opportunities to group runs and beach clean-ups. This honor also reflects Events.com's emphasis on offering competitive benefits and perks for a highly-skilled, goal-driven team with a passion for both technology and the events industry.

"We are honored to accept the Comparably Best Places to Work Award for Company Culture," said Stephen Partridge, co-founder and president, Events.com. "At Events.com, we celebrate the people that make our company what it is today. As we pave the path for innovation in the events industry with end-to-end digital solutions, we want our staff to have true growth potential and a share in that vision."

In addition to the culture award, Events.com CEO Mitch Thrower was added to Comparably's list of the Best CEOs. Comparably selected winners based on data comprised of 10 million ratings across 50,000 U.S. companies within a 12-month period. Other top CEOs named by Comparably this year include Facebook's Mark Zuckerburg, Drift's David Cancel and Amazon's Jeff Bezos. View the full list here .

"Receiving acknowledgment as a CEO is a reflection of the strength of the team. I am grateful to work with a committed leadership team, co-founder, and a truly talented group of individuals across the company, some of who have been with us for more than five years," said Mitch Thrower, co-founder and CEO, Events.com. "The Events.com team is the heart and soul behind our amazing products, and they truly care about our partners, customers and shareholders - it's a varsity crew and I love working with them."

"The best workplace cultures always begin with exceptional leaders who are able to successfully drive business objectives while providing positive environments for their people," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Events.com and CEO Mitch Thrower have made our Best Company Culture and Best CEOs lists for the first time, beating out thousands of other organizations to claim a place among the best of the best. Workers commend the strong culture of trust and transparency and the investment in the personal and professional growth of each employee."

Events.com , used in multiple currencies and languages worldwide, is headquartered in La Jolla, CA with team members located around the globe. Applicants interested in joining the growing team at this fun and fast-paced event technology company can find open positions here .

About Events.com

Events.com is a mobile-first event management and registration platform that helps organizers manage, market, and monetize everything from local fundraisers to global festivals and marathons. With its end-to-end event management solutions, Events.com gives organizers access to a suite of tools at every step. Events.com offers sponsorship and promotional tools, event management software, digital marketing services, on-site check-in and sales to make the event organizing process a smooth experience from start to finish.

