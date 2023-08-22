EventsPass Announces New COO, Outlines Growth Plans

Appointment of Chief Operating Officer highlights company's focus on driving customer centricity and operational efficiency

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EventsPass today outlined a new leadership structure and vision for its role in the future of events. Melissa Ooi has been appointed Chief Operating Officer to lead the next stage of growth. The company's successful trajectory has brought an expansion of offerings as EventsPass becomes the indispensable marketing partner for event organizers to capture more ticket sales and accelerate revenues.

Melissa Ooi has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of EventsPass, which provides essential tools and best-in-class service for event organizers to quickly launch complex ticketing and registration systems.

"We are embracing our role as a bright spot in this dark event tech landscape," says EventsPass CEO Adam Blakney. "Software and service together is what event professionals really want, it's what they really need, and there is no one better at that combination than Melissa Ooi."

Ooi has been a successful executive in the global event technology space for two decades. She joined EventsPass in 2022 as Executive Vice President – US Operations. Ooi previously was Executive Vice President at London-based ASP Inc, where she led formation and growth for global operations with strategic oversight of software development and managed services.

EventsPass software was built by event professionals, for event professionals. Revenue-driving features include the flexibility for new ticketing types and promo codes, easily shared exhibitor guest tickets, and proprietary registration flow to solve anonymous consumer show attendee data leakage. Lead generation for exhibitors and business intelligence dashboards are advancements from EventsPass that enable client success. Learn more at eventspass.info .

"From this strong foundation we are focusing on future growth, and I am thrilled to lead this company to the next level," Ooi says. "We have advanced software technology, a fresh take on support services, excellent clients, and so much more to come from this amazing team."

Recent travails in ticketing for events and contraction in event tech have brought investors to EventsPass for its stable leadership of lifelong event professionals, alignment to market needs, and customer-centricity.

"We have confidence behind us along with financial backing to grow. We are only accepting investment interests where and when it makes sense," Blakney says. "EventsPass is prioritizing who we serve, taking our company specifically into a place where the software is a strong tool for selling more tickets and our people are taking a front-seat to support client success."

EventsPass™ provides essential tools and best-in-class service for event organizers to quickly launch complex ticketing and registration systems to grow audiences, to capture more revenue, to generate leads for partners, and to access data that will advance their business. Founded six years ago, EventsPass serves the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the largest in North America with over 100,000 attendees; the ASM International Beer, Food & Wine Festival, where over 500,000 digital drink vouchers are sold and processed; plus Premiere Beauty Shows reaching the largest global network of salon professionals.

