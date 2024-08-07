Eventus and ANCORD enter into a partnership to offer ANCORD members a trade surveillance solution

Eventus brings Validus solution to Brazil following a regulatory action that obliges brokers to take responsibility for monitoring their trade surveillance

NEW YORK and SÃO PAULO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus, the leading provider of comprehensive, at-scale trade surveillance and financial risk solutions, has partnered with ANCORD, Brazil's National Association of Securities, Foreign Exchange and Commodities Brokers and Dealers, to make Eventus' award-winning Validus platform available to members of ANCORD.

Through this initiative, ANCORD members will be able to quickly implement Validus as their trade surveillance solution and benefit from the ability to adapt Validus to their needs, with ready-to-use solutions as well as extensive automation and functionality for more complex use cases - all at a price that is exclusive to them.

The move follows actions taken earlier this year by BSM, the self-regulatory arm of the Brazilian stock exchange B3, to impose strict market operations monitoring guidelines, requiring all brokerages in Brazil to implement and manage their own trade surveillance system.

The BSM has required firms to independently monitor their own trading activity to detect regulatory infractions such as insider trading, wash trades, layering, spoofing, front running and more. In addition, Validus enables clients to adapt quickly to regulatory changes as they occur and to increasing volumes of data at times of unusual market activity.

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "We're honored to work with ANCORD to extend the reach of Validus into Latin America and make the platform an essential tool for brokers in Brazil as it is for financial institutions throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. Brazil has long been focused on protecting investors and ensuring that firms prevent, detect and root out bad behavior. Our Validus platform is proven in many of the most demanding trading environments globally, and brokers in Brazil can now tap into our expertise and high-performance technology to not only meet regulatory requirements but bring significant efficiencies to their compliance programs."

With a client retention rate of close to 100%, Eventus has a wide range of clients, including Tier 1 banks, brokers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading firms, exchanges and other market venues, buy-side institutions, energy and commodities trading firms and regulators. Validus monitors stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital assets.

Eventus has a large team of financial markets and regulatory affairs professionals who work closely with clients to solve their unique compliance challenges. The company offers coverage not only of the Brazilian markets, but of more than 100 other global markets and trading venues. With clients on six continents, Eventus has won more than 40 awards and honors worldwide over the past six years for its Validus platform and service.

About Eventus

Eventus provides state-of-the-art, at-scale trade surveillance software across all lines of defense. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume, and real time environments of Eventus' rapidly growing client base, including tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. Clients rely on the platform, coupled with the firm's responsive support and product development, to overcome their most pressing trade surveillance regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com .

SOURCE Eventus