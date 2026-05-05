Eventus appoints Cameron Routh as CEO

Financial technology veteran to lead company through next stage of accelerated growth

AUSTIN, Texas and ATLANTA, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus, a leading provider of comprehensive, at-scale trade surveillance and financial risk solutions, and Terminus Capital Partners (TCP), a growth‑oriented private equity firm focused on majority investments in B2B AI and software companies, today announced the appointment of Cameron Routh as CEO of Eventus.

Routh brings more than two decades of experience building and leading financial technology businesses. He succeeds Travis Schwab, Eventus' founder, who for the past 11 years has built and led Eventus into a multi-award winning global leader of trade surveillance solutions.

Routh said: "Travis and the team have done an extraordinary job of developing scalable software that can meet the needs of the world's largest financial institutions while also providing unparalleled expertise and collaboration with clients in fulfilling their objectives. I'm excited to be part of the Eventus team and partner with clients to lead the firm into the next phase of growth. We are going to expand our global commercial and support presence and deepen our relationships with the world's leading financial institutions. At the same time, we will continue to invest in product innovation, AI capabilities and additional functionality of the Validus platform. Our strategic focus as we grow will be on investing in client outcomes and experiences, responsive account management and seamless implementations."

Routh most recently served as CEO of Delta Data, a leading provider of software solutions for the public assets pooled fund industry, where he led the company through a period of meaningful growth and operational scale. He previously was Head of Maxit Tax Solutions at Refinitiv, a London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) company, after spending over a decade at Scivantage in senior leadership roles including Chief Commercial Officer, helping build and expand the firm's tax and analytics business. Earlier in his career, Routh co-founded GainsKeeper, which was later acquired by Wolters Kluwer.

Routh also serves as a Board member at WealthHub Solutions, bringing a broad perspective across the financial software and data ecosystem. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Boston University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

About Eventus

Eventus provides state-of-the-art, at-scale trade surveillance software across all lines of defense. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume, and real time environments of Eventus' rapidly growing client base, including tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. Clients rely on the platform, coupled with the firm's responsive support and product development, to overcome their most pressing trade surveillance regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com.

About Terminus Capital Partners

Terminus Capital Partners (TCP) is a private equity firm focused on business software companies, founded in 2017 and based in Atlanta. Differentiated by its industry expertise, sourcing engine, operations approach, and buy-and-build methodology, TCP strives to be the premier partner for capital providers, bankers and management teams in the enterprise software sector. Learn more at www.terminuscp.com.

SOURCE Eventus; Terminus Capital Partners