Eventus named Best Trade Surveillance Solution at 2023 RegTech Insight Europe Awards

Eventus

19 May, 2023, 07:00 ET

Second consecutive year firm's Validus platform wins category

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus, a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance, market risk, transaction monitoring and algorithmic monitoring solutions, has won the RegTech Insight Europe Award for Best Trade Surveillance Solution for the second consecutive year. The award, bestowed yesterday in London, marks the fifth RegTech Insight award the firm has earned since 2019. 

Eventus won Best Trade Surveillance Solution at the RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2023.
Nick Wallis, Eventus Head of Sales, International Markets, said: "We're truly honored to win this award again, which is a testament to our ability to help clients navigate the regulatory environment in the region and ensure they are employing best practices in their surveillance programs. Our team added a diverse range of new clients in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, and we look forward to welcoming more throughout the year."

Angela Wilbraham, CEO at A-Team Group, and host of the RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2023, said: "These awards celebrate both established solution providers and innovative newcomers of RegTech  solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets in Europe. Many congratulations to Eventus for winning Best Trade Surveillance Solution in recognition of their contribution to the global financial services industry. They should be deservedly proud of their achievement in a closely fought and highly competitive contest."

Eventus continually updates the Validus platform based on its own innovations as well as enhancements and features identified through its collaborative process with clients. Among the region-specific enhancements introduced recently were increasing clients' asset class coverage across European Union (EU) energy markets by enabling cross-venue surveillance for on-exchange and over-the-counter (OTC) gas and power spot markets. The firm also increased coverage with the addition of EU-based multilateral trading facilities (MTFs), systematic internalizers and digital asset intermediaries.

Presented at a luncheon ceremony in London, the awards were determined by votes from throughout the capital markets community. RegTech Insight, an A-Team Group publication, said this year's awards attracted a record number of votes, following selection of the shortlist in each category by the editorial staff and RegTech Insight Awards Advisory Board.

The annual RegTech Insight Awards Europe recognize both established solution providers and innovative newcomers providing regulatory technology solutions that throughout the year have successfully improved firms' ability to effectively respond to the evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry.

Eventus has earned more than 30 awards and honors to date for best-in-class technology and service, including the RegTech Insight recognitions for Best Trade Surveillance Solution addressing regulations in the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

About Eventus

Eventus is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance, market risk, transaction monitoring and algorithmic monitoring solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. 

Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com.

SOURCE Eventus

