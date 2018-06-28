Eventus Systems Appoints First Outside Directors with Three Industry Veterans

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "We are truly fortunate to add three of the best minds in the industry to our Board as we continue growing our presence in the marketplace and helping our clients solve some of the most vexing challenges in trade surveillance, compliance and risk management. The expansion of our Board with outside directors is a natural step for us as we mature as an organization, but we are especially pleased to benefit from the strategic counsel of these talented, highly experienced professionals – Kim with her outstanding futures, clearing and risk management background; Fred with his derivatives regulatory and energy market expertise, and Keith with his incredible grounding in equities and market structure."

Also serving on the board are Schwab and Richard Gorelick, a seed investor and Head of Market Structure for DRW.

Prior to retiring from her role as President, Clearing and Post-Trade Services at CME Group in December 2017, Taylor was President, Global Operations, Technology & Risk from September 2014 to December 2016. Previously she was President of the CME Clearing House since 2004, when CME began also clearing all Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) contracts. She led the clearing house through the challenges of CME's subsequent acquisitions of CBOT and the New York Mercantile Exchange, as well as the 2008 financial crisis and the MF Global bankruptcy in 2011. She first joined CME in 1989 as an analyst, assuming responsibility in 1998 for risk management in the Clearing House and earning various promotions in ensuing years. In 2014, Crain's Chicago Business named Taylor number nine on its list of the top 20 most powerful women in Chicago business.

Hatfield was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in November 2004 as a CFTC Commissioner. He was sworn in that December and served through 2006. Prior to joining the CFTC, he was Chief of Staff to Senator and Assistant Minority Whip John Breaux (D-LA) from 1995 to 2004, and previously to House Majority Whip, U.S. Rep. Tony Coelho (D-CA), from 1980 to 1989. In 1998, Hatfield was Deputy Commissioner General of the U.S. Pavilion at the World's Fair in Lisbon, Portugal. He has been a director of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) since 2007, currently also serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors of ICE Futures U.S. Hatfield is the founder of Hatfield Advisory Services and is a senior advisor at Patomak Global Partners. He also serves on the Board of Pinpoint Global Communications, which provides learning management systems and regulatory compliance tools for financial services and health care companies.

With more than 35 years of experience in the securities industry, Ross previously served as CEO of PDQ Enterprises, having joined the firm in 2006. During his tenure as CEO of proprietary trading firm GETCO from 2002 to 2005, he expanded the firm's electronic trading and market making activities from equities to fixed income and foreign exchange. Ross began his career as an options analyst and later became a member and registered options trader on the floor of the American Stock Exchange. In 1983, he formed Ceres Partners, a trading firm specializing in risk arbitrage and options market making. From 1988 to 1999, he was a member and market maker of the Chicago Board Options Exchange (now Cboe Global Markets).

Ross said: "In 2016, CODA Markets was an early adopter of Eventus Systems' Validus surveillance and risk software platform, and I remain enthusiastic about the technology and the company's prospects for the future. As a customer, we've seen first-hand what a tremendous impact Validus can have – ensuring a robust surveillance program and vastly simplified procedures, leading to substantial operational efficiencies. I'm looking forward to deepening my ties even further as a Board member."

About Eventus Systems

Eventus Systems, Inc. is a software firm solving pressing regulatory technology (regtech) challenges for capital markets organizations, including Tier 1 banks, brokerages and futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading firms, exchanges, corporates and buy-side firms. The firm's flagship Validus surveillance and risk software platform – available as a cloud-based or real-time enterprise on-premise solution – provides sophisticated, efficient risk management and surveillance, spanning the front, middle and back office. Through multi-stream data reconciliation, Validus offers a high-performance, scalable platform that was built and battle-tested in the toughest market conditions. Headquartered in Austin and serving clients globally, Eventus is led by a veteran management team with extensive experience in capital markets, derivatives, compliance, software development and high-performance data management. Visit www.eventussystems.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eventus-systems-appoints-first-outside-directors-with-three-industry-veterans-300674083.html

SOURCE Eventus Systems

Related Links

http://www.eventussystems.com

