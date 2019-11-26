Eventus Systems Named to Global RegTech 100 List for Second Year Running

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc., a leading global trade surveillance and market risk platform provider, was just named by specialist research firm RegTech Analyst to the global RegTech 100 List for 2020. This is the second consecutive year the company made the selective list of the world's most innovative solution providers addressing the challenges and opportunities presented by regulatory issues within financial services.

Eventus was one of only 19 U.S. companies to make the 2020 list and among just 47 companies globally to earn the recognition two years in a row. Featuring regulatory technology (RegTech) companies "transforming compliance, risk management and cybersecurity," this year's list highlights firms from 25 countries.

More than 1,000 companies globally were considered for the honor, which aims to help senior management and compliance professionals evaluate which solutions have the most market potential to succeed and have a lasting impact on the industry, according to RegTech Analyst. A panel of analysts and industry experts selected the winners.

Mariyan Dimitrov, Head of Research for RegTech Analyst, said: "Eventus Systems demonstrated once again its innovative use of technology – in the form of the firm's Validus platform – to help clients solve significant industry compliance challenges while simultaneously generating major efficiencies. We are pleased to recognize the company as one of the world's 100 most innovative RegTech providers that every financial institution needs to know as they develop their mission-critical RegTech and digital transformation strategies."

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "It's a great honor for Eventus to appear once again on the list of the leading 100 companies globally in the sector. We have worked diligently to ensure we're constantly enhancing our Validus platform to meet the real-world and ever-evolving challenges our clients face. This recognition – along with other awards we've received this year – are a testament to our achievements to date and the significant results our clients are seeing."

Validus helps firms monitor for all trading surveillance requirements including for market manipulation such as spoofing, layering and wash trading. The platform offers hundreds of procedures developed with direct input from clients, including offerings such as functionality for Indicative Opening Prices (IOPs) and Intermarket Sweep Orders (ISOs) – two areas of focus for regulators. Validus is the only trade surveillance solution to offer both machine learning and a procedural approach in one seamless package to not only reduce alert noise, but also assist customers in intelligent alert resolution. The Validus ecosystem now processes billions of trade lifecycle messages per day across equities, equity options, futures and cryptocurrencies.

RegTech Analyst reports that as banks and other financial institutions grapple with the costs and complexities of regulatory requirements, the sector has seen rapid growth in the past few years. More than $14 billion has been invested in RegTech companies since 2016 – with $6.5 billion invested so far this year through September 30.

A full list of the RegTech 100 is available at www.RegTech100.com. More detailed information about the companies is available to download in a research pdf on the website.

About Eventus Systems

Eventus Systems, Inc. offers one of the leading global trade surveillance and market risk platforms. Available as a cloud-based or real-time enterprise on-premise solution, the Validus platform provides sophisticated market surveillance and financial risk capabilities, enabling clients to solve some of the most pressing regulatory challenges. Validus combines multiple technology stacks including artificial intelligence (AI) to generate the optimum number of actionable alerts across equities, equity options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and cryptocurrencies. Clients include Tier 1 banks, brokerages and futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading firms, exchanges, corporates and buy-side firms. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and serving clients globally, Eventus has earned multiple recognitions for its Validus platform, including Market Surveillance Product of the Year in the Risk Technology Awards 2019 and a Best Trade Surveillance Solution award from A-Team's 2019 RegTech Insight Awards. Visit www.eventussystems.com. Follow Eventus Systems on LinkedIn and on Twitter @EventusSystems.

SOURCE Eventus Systems

Related Links

http://www.eventussystems.com

