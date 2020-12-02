Eventus Systems named to global RegTech100 List for 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc., a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, announced that specialist research firm RegTech Analyst today named the company to its global 2021 RegTech100 List. The honor marks the third consecutive year Eventus earned a place on the selective list of the world's most innovative solution providers that address the challenges of regulatory pressures within financial services.

Eventus is one of 29 U.S. regulatory technology (RegTech) companies to secure a spot on the list and among less than two dozen firms selected for three years running. The list this year highlights companies from 23 countries that are transforming compliance, risk management and cybersecurity. A panel of analysts and industry experts selected the winners from research produced by RegTech Analyst on more than 1,000 companies.

According to RegTech Analyst, the industry has experienced huge growth in the last few years as banks and financial institutions grapple with the unrelenting pace of regulatory change across all jurisdictions. So far in 2020, more than $5 billion has been invested in RegTech companies as compliance challenges have only been exacerbated by the shift to remote work during COVID-19.

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "We're truly honored to receive this global recognition once again and appreciate RegTech Analyst's extensive efforts to identify the most innovative and impactful RegTech firms. We have made significant strides since last year in growing our clients internationally and helping them meet the disparate regulatory and compliance challenges they face. Our Validus platform has gained traction this year across multiple asset classes, including the rapidly growing digital asset space. The scalability and flexibility of our platform have ensured that, even during the pandemic, our clients' trade surveillance and market risk monitoring capabilities are as robust as ever in remote environments."

RegTech Analyst Director of Research Mariyan Dimitrov said: "This year's process to identify the 100 RegTech innovation leaders which are projected to have a lasting impact on the industry was more competitive than ever. Eventus Systems' innovative approach to trade surveillance and focus on helping firms achieve efficiencies while solving regulatory challenges across global jurisdictions has once again earned the company a spot on our prestigious list."

A full list of the RegTech100 can be found at www.RegTech100.com. A report with profiles of the companies is available to download for free on the website.

About Eventus Systems

Eventus Systems is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base of more than 60 firms relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventussystems.com .

